Sustainable (Green) Packaging 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Sustainable (Green) Packaging Market 2019

The green and sustainable packaging market is broad, and covers packaging technologies such as lightweighting, biodegradable packaging, and packaging solutions to increase shelf life and reduce waste in perishable market applications.

Lightweighting is perhaps the most observable trend in the green and sustainable packaging market, as it is not only good for the environment, it also helps customers and the bottom line of packaging companies thanks to reduced material usage and decreased transportation costs.

The global Sustainable (Green) Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sustainable (Green) Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sustainable (Green) Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

BASF

WestRock

Be Green Packaging

Bemis

Georgia-Pacific Packaging

HAVI Global Solutions

Huhtamaki OYJ

Kimberly-Clark

Mondi

Overwraps Packaging

Sealed Air

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products

Tetra Laval International

Ultra Green Packaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

A Grade Packaging

AA Grade Packaging

Segment by Application

Food And Beverage

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Other



