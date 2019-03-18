Sorbic Acid Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Sorbic Acid Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Sorbic Acid Market 2019

Sorbic acid (2, 4-hexadienoic acid) and its mineral salts are naturally occurring organic compounds primarily used as food preservative.

Growing use of synthetic preservatives like sorbic acid is expected to be a major demand driver for the global sorbic

acid market.

The global Sorbic Acid market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sorbic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sorbic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman

Solvay

Celanese

PT HALIM SAKTI PRATAMA

Qingdao Kaison Chemicals

Suzhou-Chem

Avatar

KIC Chemicals

Prinova

Continental Chemical

Rose Foodstuff Chemistry

Seidler Chemical

Wego Chemical & Mineral

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Drug

Packaging Materials

Other



