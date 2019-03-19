Introducing BALTZER – Your Personal Guide to Art Collecting

Fine Art Shippers is pleased to be working with BALTZER Auction Agency and Services, an international agency providing art collection and auction services.

NEW YORK, NY, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers is an art logistics company, but our services are not limited to only moving and shipping fine art and antiques. We also offer an array of other fine art services, including art installation, art procurement, art brokerage, art insurance, and art consultation. Besides, since Fine Art Shippers has offices and agents in many countries worldwide, we operate globally, conducting a number of interesting art projects in cooperation with foreign companies. For example, we are pleased to be working with BALTZER Auction Agency and Services, a well-established international agency specializing in providing auction and art collection services of the highest quality.

BALTZER Auction Agency and Services, or simply BALTZER, was founded in Moscow by Gregory Baltser, a reputable antique specialist and talented decorator whose reputation extends far beyond the borders of the Russian Federation. BALTZER is currently one of the most reliable agencies offering professional assistance and support to auction buyers and sellers from around the world. The company’s specialists have extensive experience in the art market and auction sales conducted by Christie’s, Sotheby’s, Phillips, Bonhams, Dorotheum, Fellows Auctioneers, and other world-known auction houses, and they can help buy or sell absolutely any piece of art. Dealing with BALTZER means to maximize the profit when selling an item and minimize the costs when making a purchase. Moreover, this agency reduces any risks to the client’s reputation and protects collectors from expensive mistakes.

In addition to guiding art collectors and providing professional auction services, BALTZER Auction Agency and Services also offers many other related services. For example, BALTZER insures its clients against various accidents to avoid any disappointment, helps with art transportation, and provides art installation services of any complexity. Overall, there is no other agency on the market, which offers so many services to art collectors under one roof.

It is also worth noting that Gregory Baltser has opened the BALTZER CLUB, a private club for art collectors, experts, and all those who are fascinated by beautiful things. This exclusive club is a kind of museum that allows the members to enjoy art and antiques in a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere. Besides, the BALTZER CLUB is known for its elegant educational and social events in one way or another related to culture, arts, and collectibles.

At Fine Art Shippers, we enjoy working with BALTZER Auction Agency and Services, supporting this agency and its many clients with art and antiques logistics, art packing and crating, art storage, and art installation in the United States. Whatever your art collection and auction needs, you can rely on BALTZER and its highly professional staff. This agency is absolutely amazing!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.