Location as a Service 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Location as a Service Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”
PUNE, INDIA, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Location as a Service Market 2019
Location as a service (LaaS) is a location data delivery model where privacy protected physical location data acquired through multiple sources including carriers, Wi-Fi, IP addresses and landlines is available to enterprise customers through a simple API.
In 2018, the global Location as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Location as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Google Inc.
Ericsson
IBM Corp.
Qualcomm
Location Labs
LocationSmart
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Esri
Accelerite
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3836004-global-location-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
GPS
GPRS
RFID
GIS
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Government
BFSI
Retail
Transportation
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Location as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Location as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3836004-global-location-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Location as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 GPS
1.4.3 GPRS
1.4.4 RFID
1.4.5 GIS
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Location as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer Electronics
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 BFSI
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Transportation
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Location as a Service Market Size
2.2 Location as a Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Location as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Location as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Location as a Service Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Google Inc.
12.2.1 Google Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Location as a Service Introduction
12.2.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Ericsson
12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Location as a Service Introduction
12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.4 IBM Corp.
12.4.1 IBM Corp. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Location as a Service Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Corp. Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Corp. Recent Development
12.5 Qualcomm
12.5.1 Qualcomm Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Location as a Service Introduction
12.5.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
12.6 Location Labs
12.6.1 Location Labs Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Location as a Service Introduction
12.6.4 Location Labs Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Location Labs Recent Development
12.7 LocationSmart
12.7.1 LocationSmart Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Location as a Service Introduction
12.7.4 LocationSmart Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 LocationSmart Recent Development
12.8 Microsoft Corp.
12.8.1 Microsoft Corp. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Location as a Service Introduction
12.8.4 Microsoft Corp. Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Microsoft Corp. Recent Development
12.9 Oracle Corp.
12.9.1 Oracle Corp. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Location as a Service Introduction
12.9.4 Oracle Corp. Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Oracle Corp. Recent Development
12.10 Esri
12.10.1 Esri Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Location as a Service Introduction
12.10.4 Esri Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Esri Recent Development
Continued…..
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.