Rev. Sharpton Joins Petition Campaign for Resilience Plaque at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Stone plaque will commemorate 400th anniversary of the 1st enslaved Africans arriving in US, resilience of African Americans, and their contributions to the US.

HARLEM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. Dr. Al Sharpton, President of National Action Network (NAN) announced his support for a stone plaque to be mounted at Brooklyn Bridge Park at NAN's Saturday Rally.The stone plaque will commemorate 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in United States, the resilience of African Americans, and their contributions to the United States. It took 5,000 miles/ twenty-one months on my fourth try to row from Africa to Brooklyn, so lets do another 5,000, but with an online petition drive, says Don Victor Mooney, President of HR 1242 Resilience Project, and first African American to row across any ocean.Rev. Dr. Herbert Daughtry, of the House of the Lord Church and Rev. Dr. Johnny Ray Youngblood of Mount Pisagh Baptist Church are the other leading backers of this initiative.To further help the petition drive, Rev. Dr. Al Sharpton will give HR 1242 Resilience Project a presence at the National Action Network annual convention next month at Times Square Sheraton Hotel in New York City. Thousands of delegates have already sign up to attend the largest civil rights gathering in the United States. Faith is a gasoline that never runs on E [empty], said Don Victor Mooney with Rev. Dr. Johnny Ray Youngblood by his side after Sunday's service at Mount Pisagh Baptist Church East in Queens, New York.Online PetitionNational Action Network 2019 Annual Convention (to register)On the net



