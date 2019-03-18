Global Iron Casting Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Wise.Guy.
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Iron Casting Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database
PUNE, INDIA, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
This report studies the global Iron Casting market status and forecast, categorizes the global Iron Casting market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The global Iron Casting market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Brakes India Ltd.
Dandong Foundry
Grede Holdings LLC
Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV
Hinduja Foundries Ltd.
Hitachi Metals Ltd.
OSCO Industries Inc.
ACAST
Benton Foundry
Brantingham Manufacturing
Decatur Foundry
Hua Dong Teksid
Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2738085-global-iron-casting-market-research-report-2018
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
White Cast Iron
Gray Cast Iron
Ductile Cast Iron
Malleable Cast Iron
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Industrial Machinery
Infrastructure and Construction Machines
Power and Energy Sector
Other
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2738085-global-iron-casting-market-research-report-2018
Table Of Contents:
1 Iron Casting Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Iron Casting
1.2 Iron Casting Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Iron Casting Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Iron Casting Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 White Cast Iron
1.2.4 Gray Cast Iron
1.2.5 Ductile Cast Iron
1.2.6 Malleable Cast Iron
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Global Iron Casting Segment by Application
1.3.1 Iron Casting Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Industrial Machinery
1.3.4 Infrastructure and Construction Machines
1.3.5 Power and Energy Sector
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Iron Casting Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Iron Casting Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Iron Casting (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Iron Casting Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Iron Casting Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Iron Casting Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Iron Casting Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Iron Casting Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Iron Casting Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Iron Casting Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Iron Casting Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Iron Casting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Iron Casting Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Iron Casting Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Iron Casting Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Global Iron Casting Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Brakes India Ltd.
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Iron Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Brakes India Ltd. Iron Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Dandong Foundry
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Iron Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Dandong Foundry Iron Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Grede Holdings LLC
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Iron Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Grede Holdings LLC Iron Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Iron Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV Iron Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Hinduja Foundries Ltd.
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Iron Casting Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Hinduja Foundries Ltd. Iron Casting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…….
CONTACT US
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.