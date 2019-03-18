Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

High Performance Plastics Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025

Global High Performance Plastics Market Research Report 2018

PUNE, INDIA, March 18, 2019

Global High Performance Plastics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
BASF SE 
Du Pont 
Arkema Group 
Celanese Corporation 
Solvay SA 
Daikin Industries 
Asahi Glass 
SABIC 
Royal DSM 
Honeywell International 
Evonik Industries AG 
Mitsubishi Chemical 
3M 
EMS-Chemie Holding 
Sumitomo Chemical 
Toray Industries 
Mitsui Chemicals 
UBE Industries 
Fortron Industries 
Kuraray Co 
Kureha Corporation 
SK Chemicals 
Dongyue Group 
Jiangsu Meilan Chemical 
Shanghai 3F New Material 


On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Fluoropolymers 
High Performance Polyamides 
Sulfone Polymers 
Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) 
Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) 
Other 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Automotive 
Healthcare 
Home Appliances 
Aerospace 
Other

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

1 High Performance Plastics Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Performance Plastics 
1.2 High Performance Plastics Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global High Performance Plastics Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global High Performance Plastics Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Fluoropolymers 
1.2.4 High Performance Polyamides 
1.2.5 Sulfone Polymers 
1.2.6 Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) 
1.2.7 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) 
1.2.8 Other 
1.3 Global High Performance Plastics Segment by Application 
1.3.1 High Performance Plastics Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Automotive 
1.3.3 Healthcare 
1.3.4 Home Appliances 
1.3.5 Aerospace 
1.3.6 Other 
1.4 Global High Performance Plastics Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global High Performance Plastics Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of High Performance Plastics (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global High Performance Plastics Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global High Performance Plastics Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.1.1 Global High Performance Plastics Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.1.2 Global High Performance Plastics Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.2 Global High Performance Plastics Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.3 Global High Performance Plastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.4 Manufacturers High Performance Plastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type 
2.5 High Performance Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 High Performance Plastics Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 High Performance Plastics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Global High Performance Plastics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 BASF SE 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 High Performance Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 BASF SE High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Du Pont 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 High Performance Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Du Pont High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Arkema Group 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 High Performance Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Arkema Group High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Celanese Corporation 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 High Performance Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Celanese Corporation High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Solvay SA 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 High Performance Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Solvay SA High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

