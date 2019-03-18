High Performance Plastics Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025
Global High Performance Plastics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
BASF SE
Du Pont
Arkema Group
Celanese Corporation
Solvay SA
Daikin Industries
Asahi Glass
SABIC
Royal DSM
Honeywell International
Evonik Industries AG
Mitsubishi Chemical
3M
EMS-Chemie Holding
Sumitomo Chemical
Toray Industries
Mitsui Chemicals
UBE Industries
Fortron Industries
Kuraray Co
Kureha Corporation
SK Chemicals
Dongyue Group
Jiangsu Meilan Chemical
Shanghai 3F New Material
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Fluoropolymers
High Performance Polyamides
Sulfone Polymers
Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)
Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Healthcare
Home Appliances
Aerospace
Other
Table Of Contents:
1 High Performance Plastics Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Performance Plastics
1.2 High Performance Plastics Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global High Performance Plastics Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global High Performance Plastics Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Fluoropolymers
1.2.4 High Performance Polyamides
1.2.5 Sulfone Polymers
1.2.6 Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)
1.2.7 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Global High Performance Plastics Segment by Application
1.3.1 High Performance Plastics Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Home Appliances
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global High Performance Plastics Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global High Performance Plastics Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of High Performance Plastics (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global High Performance Plastics Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global High Performance Plastics Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global High Performance Plastics Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global High Performance Plastics Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global High Performance Plastics Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global High Performance Plastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers High Performance Plastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 High Performance Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 High Performance Plastics Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 High Performance Plastics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Global High Performance Plastics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BASF SE
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 High Performance Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BASF SE High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Du Pont
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 High Performance Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Du Pont High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Arkema Group
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 High Performance Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Arkema Group High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Celanese Corporation
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 High Performance Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Celanese Corporation High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Solvay SA
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 High Performance Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Solvay SA High Performance Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…….
