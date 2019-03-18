Global Humanized Mouse & Rat Model Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Humanized Mouse & Rat Model Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast”

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Humanized Mouse & Rat Model Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the humanized mouse & rat model market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

Th e study provides a detailed view of the humanized mouse & rat model market, by segmenting it based on by model’s type, application, end- user, and regional demand. Robust, technological revolution in the past several years propels the growth of the humanized mouse & rat models market. Growing prevalence of cancer across the globe are the prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of humanized mouse & rat models in an end- user industries such as contract research organization, pharmaceutical, and others fuels the demand for the global humanized mouse & rat model market in the near future.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by model’s type, by application, and by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the humanized mouse & rat model market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the humanized mouse & rat model market.

The report provides the size of the humanized mouse & rat model market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global humanized mouse & rat model market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The humanized mouse & rat model market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the humanized mouse & rat model market, split into regions. Based on model’s type, application, and end- user, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for humanized mouse & rat model. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of humanized mouse & rat model several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Axenis S.A.S., Crown Bioscience, Inc., Champions Oncology, Charles River Laboratories, GenOway S.A., Harbour Antibodies BV, Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, and Taconic Biotechnology Co.

The global humanized mouse & rat model market has been segmented into:

Global Humanized Mouse & Rat Model Market: By Models Type

• Cell- based models

o BLT model

o CD34 model

o PBMC model

• Genetic models

Global Humanized Mouse & Rat Model Market: By Application

• Hematopoiesis

• Oncology

• Toxicology

• Autoimmunity

• Infection diseases

• Others

Global Humanized Mouse & Rat Model Market: By End- User

• Contract research organizations

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Others

Global Humanized Mouse & Rat Model Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET

3 GLOBAL HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET OVERVIEW- BY MODELS TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY MODELS TYPE

4.1.1.1 CELL- BASED MODELS

4.1.1.1.1 CD34 MODEL

4.1.1.1.2 PBMC MODEL

4.1.1.1.3 BLT MODEL

4.1.1.2 GENETIC MODELS

5 GLOBAL HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

5.1.1.1 HEMATOPOIESIS

5.1.1.2 ONCOLOGY

5.1.1.3 TOXICOLOGY

5.1.1.4 AUTOIMMUNITY

5.1.1.5 INFECTION DISEASES

5.1.1.6 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER

6.1.1.1 PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

6.1.1.2 CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATION

6.1.1.3 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA HUMANIZED MOUSE & RAT MODEL MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MODELS TYPE



