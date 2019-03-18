IdealRatings Expands its ESG Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --IdealRatings, Inc. a global screening provider for responsible investments solutions, announced today the launch of the enhanced ESG metric data offering; a recent addition to its ESG qualitative investment solutions. The new data-set reflects figures covering Environmental topics such as air emissions, wastes, water, and energy as well as various Social related topics such as, employees’ health & safety, training and donations. Board members’ functions & structure, compensation, and shareholders statistics has also been researched for Governance coverage.With this add-on IdealRatings reached a milestone of 200+ ESG data elements for a universe of more than 40,000 companies globally. Mohamed Donia; IdealRatings CEO commented about this product release “We are excited to announce our ESG expanded capability to our global clients, IdealRatings, Inc. has a tendency over the past decade to develop new products jointly with its core clients, which lead to outstanding results as we aim to provide an array of services that serves our clients and partners needs. This is definitely an add-on to the Responsible Investment market, big data landscape and ESG analytics too.”About IdealRatings, Inc.IdealRatings, incorporated in San Francisco, is a global solutions provider for Responsible Investments. Its database solutions for equities, REITs, and Fixed income are aimed at global investment managers and asset owners. IdealRatings solutions are licensed by leading financial institutions, asset managers, index providers and brokerage firms in over 25 countries.For further information about IdealRatings:IdealRatings, Inc.50 California Street, Suite 1500, San Francisco,CA 94111, USAMedia contact:Mr. Magdy Eissa,meissa@idealratings.com



