3 Bangladeshis Killed 3 issing and 7 Injured in New Zealand Terror Attacks: Reports

DHAKA, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, March 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christchurch/Dhaka: At least three Bangladeshis killed, three missing and seven others injured in New Zealand's worst terror attacks on Christchurch Mosque on Friday that claimed 49 lives, renowned Bangladeshi media DesheBideshe reported.As per the report, at least 49 were killed and 19 others injured in the attack on Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque. The right-wing, violent terrorist, the gunman identified as Australian-born citizen.It was not clear, how many men involved in this but New Zealand police said they arrested three of them.Three Bangladeshis were missing, and Three others killed. Seven others admitted in hospital with gunshot wounds, deshebideshe.com quoted Shafiqur Rahman Bhuiyan, Bangladesh's honorary consul in Auckland.Dr. Abdus Samad and his wife died in the attack along with a housewife Hosne Ara Farid, the website said. Dr. Samad was the faculty member of Bangladesh Agriculture University."They went to that mosque to attend Friday prayers. The families began to call them by phone as they did not return home. Later, the families were informed that they have been hospitalized after being shot," Bhuiyan said.According to the Deshe Bideshe "after the attack, seven Bangladeshis are admitted in the hospital, and 2 of them are seriously injured, and Three Bangladeshis are missing after the attack". Bhuiyan said.Bangladesh cricket team players narrowly escape in Christchurch as they were going for prayer after practice at Hagley Oval to the Masjid Al Noor mosque. Khaled Masood confirms that they are all safe and it is requested them to stay indoors.After the attack, New Zeland cricket board canceled the third test match between Bangladesh and New Zeland which scheduled to start Saturday.AK Abdul Momen, the minister for foreign affairs of the Government of Bangladesh said Bangladesh does not have an embassy in New Zealand. For this reason, The Bangladesh embassy in Australia "engaged" with the New Zealand authorities for the safety of members of Bangladesh diaspora and acquire the update on the attacks. Also, they try for an early safe exist of the Bangladeshi cricket team from New Zeland. Deshe Bideshe reported https://www.deshebideshe.com/news/details/171224 According to bdnews24.com Bhuiyan will reach Christchurch Saturday morning to extend support to the Bangladeshi victims.About RajkumarRajkumar isan indipendent blogger and writer.Contact InformationRajkumar Chakrabortyraj.kumar.chakraborty2010@gmail.com+91 7278258071Natun Para, Garia Station, Kolkata 700084



