THREE DARO-OWNED BUILDINGS FEATURED IN ARCHITECTURE DC SPRING 2019 ISSUE

Uncommon Spaces Column Showcases Historic Renovations Bringing Sedgwick Gardens, The Parkway and The Archer to Legacy Grandeur

We are so proud to be showcased for modernizing and breathing new life and elegance into these 3 buildings and enabling our tenants and visitors to experience the legacy of an era in their day to day.” — Carissa Barry, President of Daro Management

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three DARO-owned buildings in its 10-property portfolio were showcased in Architecture DC Magazine’s Uncommon Spaces series for recently completed historic renovations. Renovations and enhancements to the magnificent properties were undertaken by ownership to bring back to original historic splendor DARO’s Sedgwick Gardens (1931) at 3726 Connecticut Avenue, NW; The Parkway (1927) at 3220 Connecticut Avenue, NW; and The Archer (formerly, Cathedral Court, 1925) at 3701 Massachusetts Ave, NW.DARO’s commitment to rehabilitating, restoring and preserving historic properties are among a core set of values, along with their dedication to offering tenants the comfort of modern amenities, class-A service, a sense of community and a focus on sustainability.“There is nothing as satisfying in my work as a completed project that modernizes and breathes new life and elegance back into a property and in turn allows tenants and visitors to experience the legacy of an era in their day to day,” said Carissa Barry, President of DARO Management. “We are so proud of the work on these three buildings, and I hope that our residents – existing and prospective – will enjoy the restorations for some time to come.”The inset of contributing architects to Sedgwick Gardens and The Archer omitted Andrew Wilkinson who provided Interior Design alongside Bonstra | Haresign Architects.About Daro ( www.daroapartments.com DARO was founded in 1935 by Dunbar A. Rosenthal. The 84-year-old company employs 50 professionals across ten revitalized historic properties and is known as a top owner-managed firm in the Metropolitan DC area. In 2013, after an infusion of capital into the portfolio, DARO began operating under new management with a renewed focus on strengthening customer service and community. DARO is proud to offer its tenants the charm and grandeur of DC’s historic properties alongside the comfort of modern amenities and class-A service. Daro’s management also takes pride in its sustainability program, aimed at preserving and rehabilitating historic properties and operating with the highest possible efficiency and smallest possible environmental footprint.Link to the Architecture DC article here:Please visit the three featured properties here:Sedgwick Gardens – https://www.daroapartments.com/properties/sedgwick-gardens/ The Parkway – https://www.daroapartments.com/properties/parkway-apartments/ The Archer – https://www.daroapartments.com/properties/archer/



