Franchisee Finalists for Flagship bfa Awards Revealed

ABINGDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The shortlist for the 21st bfa HSBC Franchise Awards has been revealed ahead of what is set to be the biggest and most diverse final yet.The awards are designed to champion small business owners in franchising who have gone above and beyond to work in an ethical and effective manner, while excelling in their chosen industry.With the franchisees shortlist working in sectors from domiciliary care to cleaning services, pet care to courier services, the breadth of this industry is evident.All those nominated have an incredible story to tell, from helping the local economy flourish, to succeeding despite professional and personal adversity, or thriving while manoeuvring other commitments around work.The finalists for each respective category are as follows:Young Female Franchisee of the Year: Jennie Mills – Rainbow International, Charlotte Eames – The Creation Station, Victoria Rigby – Home Instead.Young Male Franchisee of the Year: Steve Mullins – ActionCOACH, Craig Bishop – Snap-on Tools, Daryl Perkins – Card Connection.Customer Engagement: Sarah Reeves – Bright & Beautiful, Berkeley Harris – Sandler Training, Kev & Amy Popat – Right at Home.Lifestyle: Allison Malone – Stagecoach, John & Elaine Warburton – Barking Mad, David Hill – The Christmas Decorators.Multi-unit: Steve Morris – Speedy Freight, Mark & Joanna Butler – Tutor Doctor, Mark Sadleir – Window to the Womb.Business Transformation: Simon White – Home Instead, Gill Dawson – Molly Maid, Ed Pockney – Driver Hire.There was so much competition in the Young Franchisee of the Year category that organisers have decided to split this into Young Female Franchisee of the Year and Young Male Franchisee of the Year categories, showcasing the wealth of emerging talent in this field.Pip Wilkins, CEO of the bfa, stated: “I was particularly pleased by how many exceptional case studies were presented for our young franchisee category, so much so that we shortlisted six in this category and split it into two. This goes to show the trend in our recent survey is continuing.”“The diversity of franchise systems, and the franchisees shortlisted, are indicative of an industry that is booming.”Andrew Brattesani, Head of Franchising at HSBC, stated: “Well done to all the shortlisted franchisees in their respective categories. To be recognised in this way proves how well the franchisee is working in ensuring best practice, implementing innovative approaches and helping the wider community.”The shortlist follows the announcement for franchisor finalists at the awards, which were revealed earlier this year, including nominations for companies such as fast food giant McDonald’s, pet care company Oscar Pet Foods and courier services InXPress and Speedy Freight.The winners of all the awards will be announced at the Vox, Birmingham, on June 27.For more information about the bfa HSBC Franchise Awards, the British Franchise Association, or the franchising sector in general, contact PR Manager Patrick Hulbert: patrickhulbert@thebfa.orgAbout the bfaThe British Franchise Association (bfa) defines and enforces the ethical standards for business format franchising in the UK. Established in 1977, the association is a self-regulatory body proudly run by its members to champion the growth of the UK franchising sector. Promoting best practice through education and training, the bfa is a passionate advocate of excellence in the whole franchising community.The vision of the bfa is to empower, promote and connect people in business by becoming the leading educator in franchising. To support this vision the association has established a Franchise Training Academy to be the fundamental source of key skills and techniques, driving the adoption of best practice in the UK franchising sector. The education of potential franchisees and franchisors is at the heart of what the bfa is and does. Equipping prospects with a crucial understanding of franchising is essential not only to their success, but to the success of the whole sector.



