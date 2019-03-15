GT Radial Maxtour LX Tire for CUVs and Passenger Cars Introduced in North America

The GT Radial Maxtour LX delivers a quiet and comfortable ride

A "world-class" touring tire is being manufactured at one of the world's most advanced tire plants in Chester County, South Carolina.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA, March 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GT Radial Maxtour LX grand touring tire is being introduced in North America to provide CUV and passenger car owners a quiet and smooth ride, combined with excellent traction and handling. The majority of the size offering is produced at the Giti manufacturing plant in Chester County, SC.The all season Maxtour LX is being sold by independent tire dealers across the US and Canada and will be available to consumers by the week of April 1.Available in 42 sizes for 15- to 20-inch rims, the Maxtour LX covers fitments for the top 20 passenger and crossover vehicles sold in the US.“The Maxtour LX is a world-class touring tire,” said Tim Fulton, CEO of Giti North America. “Backed by an industry-leading warranty, we believe our dealers across North America will have success selling it, and consumers will appreciate its performance and value.”The new GT Radial tire offers consumers a comprehensive warranty package, including a 70,000-mile limited tread wear warranty, 24-hour roadside assistance, and road hazard warranty.Today’s sophisticated CUVs and passenger cars require tires that are quiet and comfortable. Advanced harmonically-optimized pitch sequencing is utilized in the Maxtour LX to reduce road noise, while a high modulus body ply absorbs road impacts to deliver premium ride comfort.In addition, the Maxtour LX has:• An asymmetric tread pattern tuned for optimal all season performance.• Full depth sipes that provide grip throughout the life of the tire.• Stiff outer tread blocks for precise vehicle handling and steering response.• Additional shoulder channels to aid in water evacuation.• An independent shoulder groove that improves vehicle handling.Target vehicles include: Honda Accord and CRV, Toyota Camry, Nissan Rogue, Ford Escape, and Chevrolet Traverse.The new Maxtour LX, combined with the already popular Maxtour All Season, provide 97 percent volume coverage of the top 20 all season replacement tire sizes in the US.Visit MaxtourLX.com for more information.About Giti Tire (pronounced “G-T” tire)Giti Tire Group, headquartered in Singapore, has been in the tire business since 1951. Giti Tire operates 8 manufacturing plants and produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, tire dealers and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide.Giti Tire (USA) Ltd., based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is the marketing and sales distribution company for North America. It markets and distributes Giti, GT Radial, Primewell and Dextero branded tires for high performance vehicles, passenger, SUV, light truck, and medium trucks through national retailers, independent retailers and distributors across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.giti.com



