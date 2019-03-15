Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Candle Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Candle Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2019

Candle Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Candle Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Candle Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In this report, we analyze the Candle industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2019-2024. 
At the same time, we classify different Candle based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Candle industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. 
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Key players in global Candle market include: 
Jarden Corp 
Blyth 
Bolsius 
Colonial Candle 
Candle-lite 
S. C. Johnson & Son 
Gies 
Vollmar 
Chesapeake Bay Candle 
Kingking 
Talent 
Pintian Wax 
Zhongnam 
Langley/Emprire Candle 
Allite 
Everlight 
Lancaster Colony 
Armadilla Wax Works 
Dianne's Custom Candles

Market segmentation, by product types: 
Animal Wax Candles 
Vegetable Wax Candles 
Paraffin Wax Candles 
Synthetic Wax Candles

Market segmentation, by applications: 
Traditional Field 
Craft Field

Market segmentation, by regions: 
North America 
Europe 
Asia Pacific 
Middle East & Africa 
Latin America

Key Stakeholders 
Candle Manufacturers 
Candle Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Candle Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Industry Overview of Candle 
    1.1 Brief Introduction of Candle 
      1.1.1 Definition of Candle 
      1.1.2 Development of Candle Industry 
    1.2 Classification of Candle 
    1.3 Status of Candle Industry 
      1.3.1 Industry Overview of Candle 
      1.3.2 Global Major Regions Status of Candle

2 Industry Chain Analysis of Candle 
    2.1 Supply Chain Relationship Analysis of Candle 
    2.2 Upstream Major Raw Materials and Price Analysis of Candle 
    2.3 Downstream Applications of Candle

3 Manufacturing Technology of Candle 
    3.1 Development of Candle Manufacturing Technology 
    3.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Candle 
    3.3 Trends of Candle Manufacturing Technology

4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Candle 
    4.1 Jarden Corp
      4.1.1 Company Profile 
      4.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
      4.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 
      4.1.4 Contact Information 
    4.2 Blyth
      4.2.1 Company Profile 
      4.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
      4.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 
      4.2.4 Contact Information 
    4.3 Bolsius
      4.3.1 Company Profile 
      4.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
      4.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 
      4.3.4 Contact Information 
    4.4 Colonial Candle
      4.4.1 Company Profile 
      4.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
      4.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 
      4.4.4 Contact Information 
    4.5 Candle-lite
      4.5.1 Company Profile 
      4.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
      4.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 
      4.5.4 Contact Information 
    4.6 S. C. Johnson & Son
      4.6.1 Company Profile 
      4.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
      4.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 
      4.6.4 Contact Information 
    4.7 Company 7 
      4.7.1 Company Profile 
      4.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
      4.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 
      4.7.4 Contact Information 
    4.8 Company 8 
      4.8.1 Company Profile 
      4.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
      4.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 
      4.8.4 Contact Information 
    4.9 Company 9 
      4.9.1 Company Profile 
      4.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
      4.9.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 
      4.9.4 Contact Information 
    4.10 Company ten 
      4.10.1 Company Profile 
      4.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
      4.10.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 
      4.10.4 Contact Information 

Continued….

