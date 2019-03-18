Trading Ideas, Multicharts, & Live Widgets - SimpleFX Promotes New Features With Lower Spreads

SimpleFX has added new features to its WebTrader and promotes the improvements with a “March Madness” offer. Traders can earn $500 with a 20% spread cashback

The new SimpleFX features are designed to fit the needs of the growing social trading community.” — SimpleFX Team

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fast-growing broker with over 200,000 active traders worldwide aims at being the go-to app for the new generation of mobile-first traders. SimpleFX has just added three groundbreaking features to its award-winning WebTrader and promotes the improvements with a “March Madness” offer. For the whole month, traders can earn $500 with a 20% spread cashback.The new SimpleFX features are designed to fit the needs of the growing social trading community. The broker introduces useful tools for linking beginner traders with influencers, who can now mentor their followers earning recognition and up to 25% revenue share.Empowering the community with SimpleFX Trading IdeasTrading Ideas is a captivating social trading feature that allows the users to share their opinion on cryptocurrency, stock or forex trends, educate beginners as well as gain community appreciation and earn lifetime revenue share through the Unilink.io affiliate program.SimpleFX users can create a Trading Idea in just a few clicks - making a snapshot of their chart analysis, adding a comment and sharing it inside the app, in social media or through any other channels. Each Trading Idea carries the user’s referral link that will track the registrations and trades to pay out the lifetime revenue share.Engaging the network of followers is a common challenge for affiliates in the FinTech sector. The registration on SimpleFX is free and there are no minimum deposits, so it’s very easy to gather a substantial number of followers. Teaching them how to trade and make profitable orders is more difficult.Affiliate partners want their followers to make big, successful trades that will earn them rev share. Trading Ideas solve this problem as SimpleFX traders can publish and share direct instructions and tips. A beginner can follow profiles of the users that provide valuable advice.Free Quality Content for Publishers, Bloggers, and InfluencersSimpleFX Live Quotes and Charts Widgets are other tools promoted with the “March Madness” offer. Publishers, bloggers, and influencers can create unique content in just a few clicks.SimpleFX has released five widgets - Market Overview, Live Quotes, Live Quotes Bar, Intraday Chart, and Currency Converter. They are fully customizable. The publishers and bloggers can pick the symbols they want to present to match their site’s content, as well as the widget’s layout, size, and style to match their website’s design.Each time a new SimpleFX user registers after clicking a widget, the new account will be linked with the website owner’s Unilink.io profile. The publisher will get up to 25% lifetime revenue share from any transaction spread ever generated by the new SimpleFX customer.Both the Widgets and Trading Ideas are available in the Unilink.io affiliate manager dashboard.Introducing an Easy Multitasking FeatureMulticharts are the third novelty by SimpleFX. Although the broker acknowledges that mobile trading is the future, the app designers are working to improve the experience of desktop and laptop traders. The goal is to maintain SimpleFX WebTrader as a multiplatform tool fit for every screen and context.The Multicharts feature allows splitting the main section of the app into two, three, four or even six windows. Each one can be configured to show a different symbol, timeframe, or chart type.If you need a fast and reliable trading app with 1:500 leverage the “March Madness” promo a great opportunity to give SimpleFX.com a try . Start trading today and make the most of the 20% lower spreads. The terms and conditions of the special offer promo are available here

