HitBTC Contest Increased to 30M VRA - VRA is number 1 in % Price Increase in HitBTC Up 250%

HitBTC VRA trading competition 30M prize pool VRA % Increase Verasity Price Graph on CoinCodex

The VRA token is now being traded live on HitBTC. We are already Number 1 in % Price increase in HitBTC. We have also increased the HitBTC contest to 30M VRA.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After just 5 days of being listed on HitBTC.com, Verasity ’s VRA (ticker) zooms to number 1 Price % increase among the 400 other alt tokens listed on HitBTC. The 400% increase appears to be due to demand for the VRA token used by publishers to promote rewarded video. Demand also appears due to VRA staking. The VRA token can be staked for 36% annual interest at https://verawallet.io HitBTC Trading contest for VRAThe prize pool of the trading competition is now 30 million VRA tokens.Sign up to the HitBTC trading competition page to enter the competition and start trading.Product ReleasesThe Verasity Player is now integrated with JW Player, Brightcove and VideoJS. Vimeo and Kaltura are to be integrated in April. This means the Verasity module works in most of the standard Online Video Players in the world. The Verasity Player provides publisher in-video loyalty schemes utilizing VRA as a reward. For publishers and advertisers this means 4x the fill rates and Click through Rates which equates to 4x higher revenues and engagement.About Verasity Verasity.io is a leading video player providing unique Rewarded Video Player Technology to major video publishers across the globe. Verasity is the future of online video.The patent-pending Video Player enables VRA rewards, monetization and loyalty schemes within the video player wallet. Our unique player technology is already available to 280,000 video publishers with 240 million users and 50 billion monthly views. This brings engagement, audiences, and revenues back to video publisher sites from YouTube. Our attention-based model creates a thriving VRA token economy between viewers, video publishers and advertisers.VRA is trading on HitBTC.com and the token can be staked for 36% annual interest at https://verawallet.io VRA can be tracked on on CoinGecko and CoinCodex.HitBTCHitBTC is top 10 exchange on CoinMarketCap with daily volume of $440M. HitBTC has been active since 2013 and has earned its reputation for fault-tolerance, flawless uptime and high availability.



