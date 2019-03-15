PUNE, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Speech & Voice Recognition Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023”.

Speech & Voice Recognition Industry 2019

Description:-

Speech recognition technology is a high technology that enables machines to transform speech signals into corresponding text or commands through the recognition and understanding process.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Speech & Voice Recognition market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Speech & Voice Recognition market by product type and applications/end industries.

Speech recognition technology expected to hold largest share of market during forecast period.

The global Speech & Voice Recognition market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Speech & Voice Recognition.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

MICROSOFT

ALPHABET

SENSORY

CANTAB RESEARCH

READSPEAKER HOLDING

PARETEUM

IFLYTEK

VOICEVAULT

VOICEBOX TECHNOLOGIES

LUMENVOX

ACAPELA GROUP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Speech Recognition

Voice Recognition

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Retail

Medical

Military

Legal

Education

Other

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Speech & Voice Recognition Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Speech & Voice Recognition

1.2 Classification of Speech & Voice Recognition by Types

1.2.1 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Speech Recognition

1.2.4 Voice Recognition

1.3 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Military

1.3.6 Legal

1.3.7 Education

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Speech & Voice Recognition Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Speech & Voice Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Speech & Voice Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Speech & Voice Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Speech & Voice Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Speech & Voice Recognition Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Speech & Voice Recognition (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS Speech & Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 MICROSOFT

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 MICROSOFT Speech & Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 ALPHABET

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ALPHABET Speech & Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SENSORY

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SENSORY Speech & Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 CANTAB RESEARCH

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CANTAB RESEARCH Speech & Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 READSPEAKER HOLDING

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 READSPEAKER HOLDING Speech & Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 PARETEUM

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Speech & Voice Recognition Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 PARETEUM Speech & Voice Recognition Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

