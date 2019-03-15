LED Torches Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global LED Torches Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global LED Torches Market

The global LED Torches market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the LED Torches market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of LED Torches in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of LED Torches in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global LED Torches market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global LED Torches market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

SureFire

Ledlenser

Pelican

Maglite

EAGTAC LLC

Nite Ize

Dorcy

Four Sevens (Prometheus)

Streamlight

Princeton

Fenix

Nitecore

Olight

Ocean's King

Wolf Eyes

Nextorch

Taigeer

Jiage

Kang Mingsheng

Twoboys

DP Lighting

Honyar

TigerFire

KENNEDE

Market size by Product

Rechargeable LED Torches

Dry Cell LED Torches

Market size by End User

Industrial

Military

Household

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global LED Torches market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of LED Torches market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global LED Torches companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of LED Torches submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LED Torches are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of LED Torches market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LED Torches Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global LED Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Rechargeable LED Torches

1.4.3 Dry Cell LED Torches

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global LED Torches Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Military

1.5.4 Household

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global LED Torches Market Size

2.1.1 Global LED Torches Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global LED Torches Sales 2014-2025

2.2 LED Torches Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global LED Torches Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global LED Torches Revenue by Regions

……………..

12 Future Forecast

12.1 LED Torches Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global LED Torches Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global LED Torches Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 LED Torches Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global LED Torches Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global LED Torches Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.3 LED Torches Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America LED Torches Forecast

12.5 Europe LED Torches Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific LED Torches Forecast

12.7 Central & South America LED Torches Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa LED Torches Forecast

…………..

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure LED Torches Product Picture

Table LED Torches Market Segments

Table Key Manufacturers LED Torches Covered

Table Global LED Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Product 2019-2025 (K Units) & (Million US$)

Figure Global LED Torches Sales Market Share by Product 2014-2025

Figure Rechargeable LED Torches Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Rechargeable LED Torches

Figure Dry Cell LED Torches Product Picture

