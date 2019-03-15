LED Torches Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023
A new market study, titled “Discover Global LED Torches Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global LED Torches Market
The global LED Torches market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the LED Torches market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of LED Torches in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of LED Torches in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global LED Torches market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global LED Torches market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
SureFire
Ledlenser
Pelican
Maglite
EAGTAC LLC
Nite Ize
Dorcy
Four Sevens (Prometheus)
Streamlight
Princeton
Fenix
Nitecore
Olight
Ocean's King
Wolf Eyes
Nextorch
Taigeer
Jiage
Kang Mingsheng
Twoboys
DP Lighting
Honyar
TigerFire
KENNEDE
Market size by Product
Rechargeable LED Torches
Dry Cell LED Torches
Market size by End User
Industrial
Military
Household
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global LED Torches market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of LED Torches market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global LED Torches companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of LED Torches submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LED Torches are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of LED Torches market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 LED Torches Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global LED Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Rechargeable LED Torches
1.4.3 Dry Cell LED Torches
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global LED Torches Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Industrial
1.5.3 Military
1.5.4 Household
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global LED Torches Market Size
2.1.1 Global LED Torches Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global LED Torches Sales 2014-2025
2.2 LED Torches Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global LED Torches Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global LED Torches Revenue by Regions
……………..
12 Future Forecast
12.1 LED Torches Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global LED Torches Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global LED Torches Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 LED Torches Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global LED Torches Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global LED Torches Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 LED Torches Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America LED Torches Forecast
12.5 Europe LED Torches Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific LED Torches Forecast
12.7 Central & South America LED Torches Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa LED Torches Forecast
…………..
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure LED Torches Product Picture
Table LED Torches Market Segments
Table Key Manufacturers LED Torches Covered
Table Global LED Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Product 2019-2025 (K Units) & (Million US$)
Figure Global LED Torches Sales Market Share by Product 2014-2025
Figure Rechargeable LED Torches Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Rechargeable LED Torches
Figure Dry Cell LED Torches Product Picture
