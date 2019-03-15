Bedroom Furniture Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Bedroom Furniture Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Bedroom Furniture Market

Bedroom furniture, sometimes called a bedroom set or bedroom suite consists of a group of furniture in a bedroom or sleeping quarters. Pieces of furniture referred to as bedroom furniture usually include: beds, wardrobes, dressers, chests, nightstands, armoires, vanities, trunks, and mirrors. There are also many variations of these pieces as furniture styles have changed through time and as individual manufacturers have put their own spin on them.

Bedroom furniture is predominantly made of wood, but many bed frames are made of various metals as well. Bed frames include but are not limited to bed rails, foot-boards and head-boards. Foot-boards and head-boards are usually made up of a few materials including wood, leather, paint & other various fabrics. Steel or iron is usually used for bed rails.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for bedroom furniture in the regions of Asia Pacific, North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more high-quality bedroom furniture. Growth in residence income in the principal countries, increasing of consuming expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of bedroom furniture will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the bedroom furniture industry market is very fragmented as the manufacturing technology of bedroom furniture is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, Steinhoff, Suofeiya Home Collection, NITORI, Sleemon, La-Z-Boy, Quanyou Furniture, Vaughan-Bassett Furniture, Hooker Furniture, Sauder Woodworking, Nolte Group, Klaussner Home Furnishings, Markor International Home Furnishings, Airsprung Group, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their bedroom furniture and related services. At the same time, United States reach to 48.57 billion USD in bedroom furniture industry, occupied 40.09% consumption market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global bedroom furniture industry because of their market share and technology status of bedroom furniture.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the bedroom furniture market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the bedroom furniture market indicated that Asia pacific would account for the highest sales in 2025 with close to 34.62 percent of global sales coming from this region, and Asia pacific also has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China India and Southeast Asia, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

The global Bedroom Furniture market is valued at 12100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bedroom Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bedroom Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IKEA

Ashley Furniture Industries

Steinhoff

Suofeiya Home Collection

NITORI

Sleemon

La-Z-Boy

Quanyou Furniture

Vaughan-Bassett Furniture

Hooker Furniture

Sauder Woodworking

Nolte Group

Klaussner Home Furnishings

Markor International Home Furnishings

Airsprung Group

Hiep Long Fine Furniture

Godrej Interio

Wellemöbel

Royal Furniture Holding

Hukla

Sleepeezee

Qumei Home Furnishings Group

Durian

Hevea Furniture

D.P. Woodtech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Beds and Headboards

Wardrobes

Mattresses and Supporters

Chest of Drawers

Dresser

Chairs

Nightstands

Wall Shelves

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

