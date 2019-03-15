PUNE, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Digital Farming 2019 Global Market – Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts”.

Digital Farming Industry 2019

Description:-

The agricultural community has spent several years synthesizing an operational description for digital farming. In several cases, there have also been solutions put forth all claiming to be digital farming, but now, more than ever, there is as much ambiguity about digital farming as there was when the community labeled and named it. Agriculture is one of the most complex systems that can be analyzed, and most of what has been proposed are solutions like weather, imagery, and NDVI, including many proprietary point solutions. These are pieces of the solution, and they are parts of the operational concept.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Farming market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Farming market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Digital Farming market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3688400-global-digital-farming-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Farming.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BASF

Dow

Bayer

Monsanto

DuPont

Syngenta

KWS AG

Delta & Pine Land

Simplot

Barenbrug Group

Sunkist Growers, Incorporated

Cargill

Yara International

Netafim

Seminis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Farming Equipment

Management Software

Other Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Greenhouse

Farm

Other

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3688400-global-digital-farming-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Digital Farming Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Farming

1.2 Classification of Digital Farming by Types

1.2.1 Global Digital Farming Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Digital Farming Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Farming Equipment

1.2.4 Management Software

1.2.5 Other Service

1.3 Global Digital Farming Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Farming Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Greenhouse

1.3.3 Farm

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Digital Farming Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Digital Farming Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Digital Farming Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Digital Farming Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Digital Farming Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Digital Farming Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Digital Farming Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Digital Farming (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital Farming Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF Digital Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Dow

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital Farming Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Dow Digital Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Bayer

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital Farming Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bayer Digital Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Monsanto

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Digital Farming Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Monsanto Digital Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 DuPont

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Digital Farming Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 DuPont Digital Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Syngenta

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Digital Farming Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Syngenta Digital Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 KWS AG

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Digital Farming Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 KWS AG Digital Farming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3688400

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.