Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Hotels | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hotels Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report focuses on the global Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.

A hotel is an establishment that provides paid lodging on a short-term basis. Facilities provided may range from a modest-quality mattress in a small room to large suites with bigger, higher-quality beds, a dresser, a refrigerator and other kitchen facilities, upholstered chairs, a flat screen television, and en-suite bathrooms. 
In 2017, the global Hotels market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 
Marriott International 
Hilton 
Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) 
Hyatt Hotels 
Four Seasons Holdings 
Shangri-La International Hotel Management 
InterContinental Hotels Group 
Mandarin Oriental International 
The Indian Hotels Company 
Jumeirah International 
Kerzner International Resorts 
ITC Hotels 
Leading Hotels

 Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3356287-global-hotels-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025                               

                                     

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Business Hotel 
Suite Hotel 
Airport Hotel 
Resorts Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into 
Travel 
Business 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3356287-global-hotels-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025                      

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Hotels Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Business Hotel 
1.4.3 Suite Hotel 
1.4.4 Airport Hotel 
1.4.5 Resorts Hotel 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Hotels Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Travel 
1.5.3 Business 
1.5.4 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Hotels Market Size 
2.2 Hotels Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Hotels Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Hotels Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Marriott International 
12.1.1 Marriott International Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Hotels Introduction 
12.1.4 Marriott International Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 Marriott International Recent Development 
12.2 Hilton 
12.2.1 Hilton Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Hotels Introduction 
12.2.4 Hilton Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Hilton Recent Development 
12.3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) 
12.3.1 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Hotels Introduction 
12.3.4 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Recent Development 
12.4 Hyatt Hotels 
12.4.1 Hyatt Hotels Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Hotels Introduction 
12.4.4 Hyatt Hotels Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 Hyatt Hotels Recent Development 
12.5 Four Seasons Holdings 
12.5.1 Four Seasons Holdings Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Hotels Introduction 
12.5.4 Four Seasons Holdings Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 Four Seasons Holdings Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Beginner Microscope Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Portable Beach Umbrellas Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Speech & Voice Recognition Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023
View All Stories From This Author