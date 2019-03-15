Global Hotels | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hotels Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report focuses on the global Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.

A hotel is an establishment that provides paid lodging on a short-term basis. Facilities provided may range from a modest-quality mattress in a small room to large suites with bigger, higher-quality beds, a dresser, a refrigerator and other kitchen facilities, upholstered chairs, a flat screen television, and en-suite bathrooms.

In 2017, the global Hotels market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings

Shangri-La International Hotel Management

InterContinental Hotels Group

Mandarin Oriental International

The Indian Hotels Company

Jumeirah International

Kerzner International Resorts

ITC Hotels

Leading Hotels

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3356287-global-hotels-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into

Travel

Business

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3356287-global-hotels-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hotels Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Business Hotel

1.4.3 Suite Hotel

1.4.4 Airport Hotel

1.4.5 Resorts Hotel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hotels Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Travel

1.5.3 Business

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hotels Market Size

2.2 Hotels Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hotels Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Hotels Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Marriott International

12.1.1 Marriott International Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hotels Introduction

12.1.4 Marriott International Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Marriott International Recent Development

12.2 Hilton

12.2.1 Hilton Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hotels Introduction

12.2.4 Hilton Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hilton Recent Development

12.3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

12.3.1 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hotels Introduction

12.3.4 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Recent Development

12.4 Hyatt Hotels

12.4.1 Hyatt Hotels Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hotels Introduction

12.4.4 Hyatt Hotels Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hyatt Hotels Recent Development

12.5 Four Seasons Holdings

12.5.1 Four Seasons Holdings Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hotels Introduction

12.5.4 Four Seasons Holdings Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Four Seasons Holdings Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.