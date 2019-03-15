Global Hotels | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025
This report focuses on the global Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.
A hotel is an establishment that provides paid lodging on a short-term basis. Facilities provided may range from a modest-quality mattress in a small room to large suites with bigger, higher-quality beds, a dresser, a refrigerator and other kitchen facilities, upholstered chairs, a flat screen television, and en-suite bathrooms.
In 2017, the global Hotels market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Marriott International
Hilton
Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)
Hyatt Hotels
Four Seasons Holdings
Shangri-La International Hotel Management
InterContinental Hotels Group
Mandarin Oriental International
The Indian Hotels Company
Jumeirah International
Kerzner International Resorts
ITC Hotels
Leading Hotels
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business Hotel
Suite Hotel
Airport Hotel
Resorts Hotel
Market segment by Application, split into
Travel
Business
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Hotels Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Business Hotel
1.4.3 Suite Hotel
1.4.4 Airport Hotel
1.4.5 Resorts Hotel
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hotels Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Travel
1.5.3 Business
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Hotels Market Size
2.2 Hotels Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Hotels Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Hotels Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Marriott International
12.1.1 Marriott International Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Hotels Introduction
12.1.4 Marriott International Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Marriott International Recent Development
12.2 Hilton
12.2.1 Hilton Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Hotels Introduction
12.2.4 Hilton Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hilton Recent Development
12.3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)
12.3.1 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Hotels Introduction
12.3.4 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott) Recent Development
12.4 Hyatt Hotels
12.4.1 Hyatt Hotels Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hotels Introduction
12.4.4 Hyatt Hotels Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hyatt Hotels Recent Development
12.5 Four Seasons Holdings
12.5.1 Four Seasons Holdings Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hotels Introduction
12.5.4 Four Seasons Holdings Revenue in Hotels Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Four Seasons Holdings Recent Development
Continued…….
