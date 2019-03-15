Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Bovine Colostrum Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2024

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bovine Colostrum Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies

PUNE, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Bovine Colostrum is a milky fluid that comes from the breasts of cows the first few days after giving birth, before true milk appears. It contains proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and proteins (antibodies) that fight disease-causing agents such as bacteria and viruses. Antibody levels in colostrum can be 100 times higher than levels in regular cow's milk.

Scope of the Report: 
United States is the largest producer, followed by New Zealand and Europe. But for consumption market, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer, which leading by China, whom has large population and fast growing demand for dietary supplements. 
This industry is very serious polarization, there are some big producers, like PanTheryx, and there are some little ones, but there is not anyone in the middle that is doing it fulltime. That's make this industry more charming. 
This industry is affected by the economy and policy. According to the Ministry of Health, China bans the use of bovine colostrum or dairy products made of the material in the production of baby formula. It also leads to the price drop about 40% in 2012. At the same time, China is not forbidden the products about pure bovine colostrum. That’s make the industry relive till 1-2 years’ later. 
The worldwide market for Bovine Colostrum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. 
This report focuses on the Bovine Colostrum in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
PanTheryx (APS BioGroup and La Belle, Inc) 
Colostrum BioTec 
Immuno-Dynamics 
Ingredia Nutritional 
New Image 
Biostrum Nutritech 
Imu-Tek 
Good Health NZ Products 
Biotaris 
Sterling Technology 
The Saskatoon Colostrum 
Cure Nutraceutical 
Deep Blue Health 
Changfu Milk

 

 Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3745052-global-bovine-colostrum-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions                                      

                                     

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Spray Dried Power 
Freeze Dried Power

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Powder 
Capsules 
Tablets 
Other (emulsus etc.)

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3745052-global-bovine-colostrum-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions                               

Table Of Contents:      

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Bovine Colostrum Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Spray Dried Power 
1.2.2 Freeze Dried Power 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Powder 
1.3.2 Capsules 
1.3.3 Tablets 
1.3.4 Other (emulsus etc.) 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 


2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 PanTheryx (APS BioGroup and La Belle, Inc) 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Product A 
2.1.2.2 Product B 
2.1.3 PanTheryx (APS BioGroup and La Belle, Inc) Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.2 Colostrum BioTec 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Product A 
2.2.2.2 Product B 
2.2.3 Colostrum BioTec Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.3 Immuno-Dynamics 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Product A 
2.3.2.2 Product B 
2.3.3 Immuno-Dynamics Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.4 Ingredia Nutritional 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Product A 
2.4.2.2 Product B 
2.4.3 Ingredia Nutritional Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 New Image 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Product A 
2.5.2.2 Product B 
2.5.3 New Image Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.6 Biostrum Nutritech 
2.6.1 Business Overview 
2.6.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications 
2.6.2.1 Product A 
2.6.2.2 Product B 
2.6.3 Biostrum Nutritech Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 
2.7 Imu-Tek 
2.7.1 Business Overview 
2.7.2 Bovine Colostrum Type and Applications 
2.7.2.1 Product A 
2.7.2.2 Product B 
2.7.3 Imu-Tek Bovine Colostrum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

 Continued…….                                                      

 

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Beginner Microscope Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Portable Beach Umbrellas Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Speech & Voice Recognition Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023
View All Stories From This Author