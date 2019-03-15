Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Contact Center Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation and Forecast to 2019 - 2025

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise's overall customer relationship management (CRM). 
The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Telecommunication, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, etc. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. 
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. 
In 2018, the global Contact Center market size was 27700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 40000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contact Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contact Center development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Teleperformance 
Alorica 
Convergys 
Atento S.A 
Sykes Enterprises 
Arvato 
Serco Group 
Acticall (Sitel) 
Transcom 
TeleTech 
Concentrix (SYNNEX) 
HKT Teleservices 
Comdata Group

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-Premise Type 
Cloud-based Type

Market segment by Application, split into 
Telecommunication 
BFSI 
Government and Public Sector 
Healthcare and Life Sciences 
Retail and Consumer Goods 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Contact Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Contact Center development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Contact Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 On-Premise Type 
1.4.3 Cloud-based Type 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Contact Center Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Telecommunication 
1.5.3 BFSI 
1.5.4 Government and Public Sector 
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences 
1.5.6 Retail and Consumer Goods 
1.5.7 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Contact Center Market Size 
2.2 Contact Center Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Contact Center Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Contact Center Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Teleperformance 
12.1.1 Teleperformance Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Contact Center Introduction 
12.1.4 Teleperformance Revenue in Contact Center Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Teleperformance Recent Development 
12.2 Alorica 
12.2.1 Alorica Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Contact Center Introduction 
12.2.4 Alorica Revenue in Contact Center Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Alorica Recent Development 
12.3 Convergys 
12.3.1 Convergys Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Contact Center Introduction 
12.3.4 Convergys Revenue in Contact Center Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Convergys Recent Development 
12.4 Atento S.A 
12.4.1 Atento S.A Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Contact Center Introduction 
12.4.4 Atento S.A Revenue in Contact Center Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Atento S.A Recent Development 
12.5 Sykes Enterprises 
12.5.1 Sykes Enterprises Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Contact Center Introduction 
12.5.4 Sykes Enterprises Revenue in Contact Center Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Sykes Enterprises Recent Development 

