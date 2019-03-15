CostaLessGolf Nominated for the 6th Annual Golf Awards by World Golf Awards

Golf Holidays in Spain by CostaLessGolf

FUENGIROLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CostaLessGolf, a leading provider of golfing holidays in Spain, Portugal, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands and Turkey aimed towards golfers located worldwide, is proud to announce that they have been selected as nominees by World Golf Awards in the following two categories: Spain's Best Inbound Golf Tour Operator 2019 and Spain's Best Outbound Golf Tour Operator 2019.

Voting is currently taking place until 15th of September 2019 and winners will be notified for the Awards ceremony which takes place on 28th and 30th of November 2019 at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.

“The World Golf Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations. Being considered for such a prestigious award is not only a great boost to our morale but shows that we are doing something right and is a positive reflection on our excellent service and commitment to our customers” said Founder Ron Garwood.

Golf tourism constitutes a vital segment of the global travel and tourism marketplace. The overwhelming success of World Golf Awards over the past few years has created much excitement within the golf tourism industry.

About CostaLessGolf

CostaLessGolf is an IAGTO registered Travel Agent established in 2005, based on the Costa del Sol in Spain and specialise in golf holidays in Spain, Portugal, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands and Turkey and will organise all aspects of a golfers holiday from travel, accommodation, discounted tee-times, transfers and car hire.





