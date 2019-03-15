Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine): Market Analysis, Share, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

ATM (Automated Teller Machine) – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 15, 2019



Description:



Computer-controlled terminal located on the premises of financial institutions or elsewhere, though which customers may make deposits, withdrawals or other transactions as they would through a bank teller. Other terms sometimes used to describe such terminals are customer-bank communications terminal (CBCT) and remote service unit (RSU). Groups of banks sometimes share ATMs. Sometimes called Automated Banking Machines.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of the ATM industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2017-2022 market development trends of the ATM industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of the ATM Industry before evaluating its feasibility

The global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market is valued at 13700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 26400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on ATM (Automated Teller Machine) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GRG Banking

Nautilus Hyosung

Euronet Worldwide

NCR

Diebold

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

On site

Off site

Segment by Application

Withdrawals

Transfers

deposits

