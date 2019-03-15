Bus Transmission System (BTS) Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Bus Transmission System (BTS) Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Bus Transmission System (BTS) Market 2019

Transmission forms a key function of vehicle powertrain. It is a type of gearbox that controls the power generated from an internal combustion engine to the wheel axel. Generally, an automotive transmission includes the entire drivetrain, which comprises components such as a gearbox, clutch, prop shaft, drive shafts, and differentials. Currently, different transmission types are used in vehicles, which include manual transmission (MT) and AT.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is transmission systems with higher number of gears. Automotive powertrain has the primary function to power the vehicle. A powertrain consists of engine, transmission, and other drivetrain components. As the technology progresses, many mechanical components in the transmission systems are being replaced with electric and electronic units. This has led to an overall increase in the transmission efficiency. With the fast switching through electronic circuits, the gearshifts have become faster and accurate, without any loss of tractive force. Also, the timing of the shift is continuously changed to adapt to the driving conditions. One of the major drivers for this market is increasing traffic congestion in developed and developing nations, leading to rise in public transports. Road traffic jams continue to be a major hurdle in most of the developed economies across the globe, which leads to delays, monetary loss, and fuel wastage.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the BTS market during 2016 and is foreseen to continue the domination during the forecast period. The introduction of stringent regulations and the increased demand for public transport from the developing countries such as India and China, will drive the market’s growth in this region. Additionally, the focus of the major bus manufacturing companies to shift their manufacturing facilities to APAC due to the low-cost production, cheap labor, and favorable government policies that creates a low-cost market for transmission systems and other auto parts, will also propel the market’s growth in this region.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826156-global-bus-transmission-system-bts-market-research-report-2019



The following manufacturers are covered:

AISIN

Allison Transmission

Eaton

Voith

ZF Friedrichshafen

BorgWarner

Bosch Rexroth

Dynamic Manufacturing

GETRAG

JATCO

Magna International

Schaeffler

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manual Transmission System

Automatic Transmission System

Segment by Application

Coach Buses

City & Intercity Buses

School Buses



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826156-global-bus-transmission-system-bts-market-research-report-2019



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Bus Transmission System (BTS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bus Transmission System (BTS)

1.2 Bus Transmission System (BTS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Manual Transmission System

1.2.3 Automatic Transmission System

1.3 Bus Transmission System (BTS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bus Transmission System (BTS) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Coach Buses

1.3.3 City & Intercity Buses

1.3.4 School Buses

1.4 Global Bus Transmission System (BTS) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bus Transmission System (BTS) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bus Transmission System (BTS) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bus Transmission System (BTS) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production (2014-2025)

………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bus Transmission System (BTS) Business

7.1 AISIN

7.1.1 AISIN Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bus Transmission System (BTS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AISIN Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Allison Transmission

7.2.1 Allison Transmission Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bus Transmission System (BTS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Allison Transmission Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Eaton

7.3.1 Eaton Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bus Transmission System (BTS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Eaton Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Voith

7.4.1 Voith Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bus Transmission System (BTS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Voith Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bus Transmission System (BTS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 BorgWarner

7.6.1 BorgWarner Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bus Transmission System (BTS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 BorgWarner Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bosch Rexroth

7.7.1 Bosch Rexroth Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bus Transmission System (BTS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bosch Rexroth Bus Transmission System (BTS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.