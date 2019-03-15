Taste the Flavor of Spring at The Houstonian Restaurants

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has put the “season” in seasonal with new highlights to their extensive list of menu items, and six places for wining & dining.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is fast approaching and The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is ready with additions to their seasonal menus. A foodie’s paradise, The Houstonian offers not only a stunning 27-acre property, but an abundance of delicious food and beverage options, as well. High quality ingredients are a staple in all of the menus where many of the items are sourced locally, procured from the on-property Chef’s Garden or made from scratch in the on-site bakery.

At TRIBUTE, the delicious Chile Relleno, filled with lean wild boar and fresh Oaxaca cheese honors Houston’s neighbors to the south, specifically from Puebla, Mexico. Every menu needs a little Cajun cooking and the Scallop and Crab Etouffee adds just the right amount of creole to the lunch menu with large scallops, fresh crab, popcorn rice and pickled okra. Guests also won’t want to miss the Steak Tartare or the Mexican Vanilla Cheesecake.

Enjoy a cocktail or light bite at The Houstonian’s aptly named, The Bar where the new cocktail menu is based on interpretations of Houston’s favorite drinks. There is something for everyone from the Jalisco Jam made with El Tesoro Blanco Tequila, lemon and strawberry jam fat ice, to the Texas Two Step made with Dripping Springs Vodka, raspberry, cucumber, lemon and agave.

Guests can also get a taste of spring and history at The Manor House, open Monday-Friday, from 11-2. Built in 1955 by renowned architect John F. Staub, the historic landmark has housed presidents, dignitaries and was the location of the 1990 G7 world summit before being turned into a public restaurant in 1986.

Center Court Café offers hotel guests and private club members healthy meals that are made fresh to order with a variety of gluten free, dairy free and vegan options. The café not only offers favorites like Wild Salmon and the Center Court Burger, but also makes watching your daily intake easy by listing calorie information next to each menu item.

Hotel guests and club members can now enjoy Arbor Grill which is open for the season and provides not only easy access to three pools, but great food and abundant seating. Cozy up to the firepit or bar daily at the outdoor restaurant from 11:00 am – 9 pm (6 pm on Sundays) through March 17th and then on weekends only until Memorial Day.



Hotel Package:

Nature is in bloom, and the beauty of our 27-acre resort can be yours with our Springtime in Houston package! Enjoy a refreshing swim in one of our three, temperature-controlled resort pools, go for a run on our outdoor jogging trail, or grab a workout at the exclusive Houstonian Club, voted "Top Five in the Nation." Start your evening with two complimentary cocktails in The Bar, and try our new "Tex-Lex" cuisine at TRIBUTE at The Houstonian. For reservations contact reservations@houstonian.com or call toll free 800-231-2759.

Package includes:

• Deluxe Hotel Accommodations

• Two Complimentary Cocktails

• Complimentary Use of the Exclusive Houstonian Club



Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic, warm and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and two classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 250 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is a Mediterranean style, 17,000-square-foot facility with 21 treatment rooms, hair and nail salons, and luxurious locker rooms with Jacuzzi and steam rooms, an indoor Float Pool, a Relaxation Lounge with fireplace and a Tranquility Room. One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

