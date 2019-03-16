Nature Hikes are Fun Under the Sun at The Houstonian Hotel

Complimentary weekend morning strolls with The Houstonian Hotel's nature scout provide a “fun under the sun” look at indigenous tress, birds and mammals.

We have raccoons, squirrels, armadillos, and all kinds of birds that are easy to identify, and our guide teaches trivia about what they eat, where they sleep and interact with each other.” — Seliece Womble, Director of Marketing at The Houstonian

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , March 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturdays and Sundays in April and May, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is hosting complimentary nature hikes for hotel guests and Houstonian Club Members on its 27-acre, wooded property. The hotel wants visitors to spend time outdoors and find that learning is “fun under the sun.” Children over 5 years of age, accompanied by an adult, can explore, learn, listen and feel the many species found on along the property’s one-mile outdoor jogging path which winds alongside Houston’s Buffalo Bayou. “We have raccoons, squirrels, armadillos, and all kinds of birds that are easy to identify, and our guide teaches trivia about what they eat, where they sleep and interact with each other,” said Director of Marketing Seliece Womble. “It’s just a great way to spend a morning together as a family,” she said. Guests may add breakfast at TRIBUTE at The Houstonian to their morning, which includes a kids’ nature craft for $16+ per adult and $10+ for children.

The nature hikes are 9:00-10:00 a.m. and reservations are required. For more information about Nature Hikes at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa please contact Erica Zack at ezack@houstonian.com or 713-685-6889.

Nature Hikes at The Houstonian

Open to Houstonian Hotel guests and Houstonian Club Members only

Saturdays & Sundays in April & May

9:00-10:00 a.m.

111 North Post Oak Lane

Houston, Texas 77024

Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic, warm and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and two classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 250 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is a Mediterranean style, 17,000-square-foot facility with 21 treatment rooms, hair and nail salons, and luxurious locker rooms with Jacuzzi and steam rooms, an indoor Float Pool, a Relaxation Lounge with fireplace and a Tranquility Room. One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

http://www.houstonian.com

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024



