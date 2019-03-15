Issued by JUCRA Digital SL

Costa del Sol Property Prices on the Increase in 2019

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marlo Property, a leading real estate agent in Marbella has been observing the Costa del Sol property market for some time and whilst prices have been creeping up, its being predicted that due to increased demand, property prices along the Costa del Sol will continue to increase throughout 2019-2020 at a more rapid rate.

According to the national price index produced by the INE, the Spanish statistics institute, November 2018 compared to the previous year, 2017, resale properties saw an increase of 7.3% and new build properties a rise of 6.1%.

These figures are backed up by one of Spain's leading property portals, Idealista who claim an increase of 8.4% over the course of 12 months during 2018.

“Despite the past few years being difficult through a worldwide financial crisis, property investment is still a solid and reliable way of increasing wealth. Marbella especially has managed to retain its property prices throughout the crisis with prices remaining relatively stable, however the indicators from various sources show that demand is increasing and therefore prices in line with demand will increase. If there was a time to buy, it's now.” said Founder Maria Losif.

What do these increases mean for the property investor? If you bought one of the many luxury villas in Marbella at €500,000 today, then by the same time next year, assuming that the prices continue to rise in line with the last two years, which evidence suggest they will, then in March 2020, theoretically your property will be worth 5-8% more, resulting in an increased value of €525,000 to €550,000, a possible gain of €25,000 to €40,000.

About Marlo Property
Marlo Property is a leading boutique real estate agency strategically located in the Golden Mile offering luxury properties in and around Marbella which makes Marlo Property one of the best estate agents in Marbella. Marlo Property specialise in Luxury Villas for Sale in Marbella from €750,000 upwards as well as luxury townhouses and luxury apartments.

