Two Utah Health Leaders Named to Modern Healthcare’s List of the Nation’s Top 10 Women Leaders to Watch

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Healthcare magazine has named two Utah healthcare leaders to its list of 10 national “Women to Watch,” which is part of the magazine’s biennial list of the top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare.Mikelle Moore, senior vice president of Community Health at Intermountain Healthcare, and Heather Wall, chief commercial officer at Civica RX, were recognized for their influence as healthcare leaders.Moore, who is a former administrator of Intermountain LDS Hospital, is the leader of Intermountain’s community health efforts, which focuses on issues such as the opioid crisis and suicide prevention. She also leads Intermountain’s charge on a new community-based collaborative to address the social determinates of health, which is designed to proactively address forces that affect people’s health well before they come to a clinic or a hospital, such as chronic hunger, affordable housing, joblessness, lack of transportation, and personal safety.“I’m extremely honored to be mentioned on this list,” said Moore. “Addressing community health hasn’t always been a top priority in healthcare. We’ve made serious progress in understanding what contributes to our health and the levers we can pull to impact it.”Wall is a former operations officer at Intermountain LDS Hospital, who recently moved from Intermountain, where she was a leader in the Enterprise Initiative Office, to help lead Civica RX, a not-for-profit generic drug manufacturer and distributor that’s working to make generic medications more available and affordable in hospitals across the nation. More than 700 hospitals nationwide have already shown interest in joining the effort.“I’m exceptionally honored and proud to be recognized as a female leader in healthcare,” said Wall. “I have the opportunity and privilege to change the world for the better, specifically by working to assure essential generic medications are available and affordable to patients nationwide. I’m inspired by the work we’re doing at Civica and the impact we’ll have on patient care.”Moore and Wall were the only women in Utah named to this year’s list and are the first associated with Intermountain to be named since 2011.The Top 25 Women Leaders list is published once every two years. Modern Healthcare magazine is a leading source of news and information about healthcare.Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 23 hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with some 2,300 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality



