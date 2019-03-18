Micromeritics Names ATS Scientific Inc. Canadian Distributor and Service Provider

Company is a Well-Established Canadian Supplier of High-Quality Analytical Instrumentation, Sample Preparation and Materials Processing Equipment

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micromeritics Instrument Corporation today announced the appointment of ATS Scientific Inc. as Canadian distributor and service provider for Micromeritics’ full product line with the exception of its line of particle size measurement products. ATS’ products are used in the following industries: Powders, Materials Science and Engineering, Environmental Science, Food and Feed, Mining and Earth Sciences, Pharma/Nutraceuticals, Petroleum and Energy, and Cannabis Testing.Micromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global provider of solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development.“We are extremely excited to be working together with Micromeritics to provide our customers with the finest quality instruments available in the world,” said Gilles Groulx, ATS Scientific Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “Micromeritics serves industries from oil processing to pharmaceuticals and works at the forefront of characterization technology for next-generation materials such as metal-organic-frameworks and nanocatalysts. We are very familiar with many of their offerings and are well-positioned for engineering optimal solutions for every user.”ATS Scientific, with headquarters in Burlington, Ontario, is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year and have recently completed a major expansion with the creation of a new Technology Centre, which houses a dedicated room for client meetings as well as a fully operational applications laboratory. Micromeritics, established in 1962, has headquarters in Norcross, Georgia and more than 300 employees worldwide.“ATS Scientific shares the same core values as Micromeritics and meets the exacting standards of every company we partner with,” said Micromeritics Preston Hendrix, President of Micromeritics. “They have a long record of success helping researchers in academic and high-profile industrial laboratories by providing high-quality scientific equipment . We know our company’s best interests will be well served by our northern neighbor.”Micromeritics Corporate ProfileMicromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global provider of solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development. Founded in 1962, the company has its headquarters in Norcross, Georgia, USA and more than 300 employees worldwide. With a fully integrated operation that extends from a world-class scientific knowledge base through to in-house manufacture, Micrometrics delivers an extensive range of high-performance products for academic research and industrial problem-solving. Micromeritics’ customer-centric approach is evident from tactical partnerships that incubate and deliver valuable new technologies and strategic acquisitions to develop integrated solutions in the industrially vital areas of powders and catalysis. These acquisitions include Freeman Technology Ltd, a company with market-leading powder testing technology, and Process Integral Development S.L. (PID Eng & Tech), a highly-experienced provider of automated, modular microreactor systems. A cost-efficient contract testing laboratory – the Particle Testing Authority (PTA) - supplies material characterization services using Micromeritics’ instrumentation alongside complementary solutions from other vendors. A network of offices across the Americas, Asia, and Europe, along with dedicated distributors in additional geographies, ensures that every customer has local, knowledgeable support. Micromeritics works across a diverse range of industries from oil processing, petrochemicals and catalysts, to food and pharmaceuticals, and at the forefront of characterization technology for next-generation materials such as graphene, metal-organic-frameworks, nanocatalysts, and zeolites. Engineering solutions that work optimally for every user is a defining characteristic of the company. For additional information go to www.micromeritics.com About ATS Scientific Inc.Since 1989, ATS Scientific Inc. has been providing sales and service to the Canadian Scientific Community for a wide range of high-quality analytical instrumentation, sample preparation and materials processing equipment. They provide national leading expertise in powders and materials characterization laboratory technologies and offer immediate delivery on a variety of products. All products sold are supported by factory trained Technical Sales/Support and Service Representatives with well over 250 years combined customer support. Application driven consultations including sample evaluations and instrument demonstrations are routinely offered to their clientele. For additional information go to www.ats-scientific.com



