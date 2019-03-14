Jeff Nock Shares Insight on What Qualities Make for a Good Business Leader

IOWA CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Nock has spent years demonstrating key leadership qualities in a range of positions, improving both small-scale businesses and corporation-style establishments. Here, he shares insight on what makes a good leader and how these characteristics promote growth and stability. Jeff Nock, the CEO & Founder of Prescient Consulting, LLC, understands good leadership. His business helps early-stage and mid-cap companies grow and ultimately achieve their goals by offering a range of services, notably business planning, and software application development. He teaches companies how a positive leader will affect the entire business from the top down, strengthening their production and encouraging healthy growth with time.“Without good leadership, the culture fall apart and the business can’t scale from a start-up to a sustainable, growth oriented company,” says Jeff Nock The first quality of a great leader he mentions is integrity, which he tells us sets the stage for the entire process. Integrity in business may mean unwavering decision making or the ability to put safety and quality before all else. Having a leader who employees can rely on to make solid, informed decisions without compromising the original intention of the business is essential.“Every leader should display integrity,” says Jeff Nock, “but they also need to be able to communicate effectively with their team to to gain buy in for the plan and execute the plan.”It’s the role of leaders to motivate their team and teach them to take charge of their roles as well as listen and accept feedback while being able to give their own. All of this requires that they exercise great communication skills as bad communication will likely lead to negative outcomes including employee turnover and poor operational results. A great leader will know what words to use and the tone of voice that’s most appropriate for the situation, but they will also be able to listen just as effectively (as listening is an integral part of positive communication anywhere).In order for a leader to be prepared to make the appropriate decisions, they must display a certain decisiveness. They must prove they’re empowered to make decisions and are willing to take risks, understanding that they will hold themselves accountable for end results. A leader who falters on decision making or who is too timid about executive decisions will hinder progress across the board. They should accept opinions or counsel and be open to debate but also be prepared to make the tough call when the time comes.“A great leader will also empower their team,” says Jeff Nock, “instead of creating fear, doubt, or animosity.”Many people in leadership roles don’t spend time strengthening their employees (and ultimately the whole business) by empowering their choices and actions. However, a great leader will constantly encourage their team to make decisions that are in the best interest of the company and customers.“And lastly, and maybe most importantly, a great leader must be patient,” says Jeff Nock. “All the other qualities will certainly make for a good leader in the moment, but it’s patience that ensures they continue being a good leader for years to come.”



