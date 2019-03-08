Jeff Nock Shares Insight on Strategic Planning for Businesses

IOWA CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO and Founder of Prescient Consulting, LLC, Jeff Nock has helped grow businesses and startups by teaching them core basics for years. Here, he shares his own insight on strategic planning to encourage businesses to take the reins on their growth and find success in their ventures.Jeff Nock is an experienced executive, consultant, and world-class leader who has demonstrated a history of growing startups, non-profits and established companies. Mr. Nock is skilled in areas such as business planning, the strategic planning process, management development, comprehensive marketing, sales, and presentation development. He has a strong, well-rounded background in business and applies a Master of Science in Management to all his professional projects.Jeff Nock is also the CEO & Founder of Prescient Consulting, LLC, which is a consultancy that helps early stage and mid-cap companies achieve their vision and growth goals. Prescient is able to accomplish this by offering services such as C-Level mentoring, strategic planning, business planning, software development, business model ideation/evolution, market analysis, competitive niche analysis, business development, operational efficiencies and brand evolution.He believes that every business should begin with strategic planning to align goals and determine the proper course of action to reach high returns. This, Jeff Nock says , begins with the vision statement, which outlines the scope and purpose of the business as well as determines the eventual destination. It will function as a roadmap later on if things get bumpy but also as a critical foundation for understanding the business.“After they’ve determined their vision,” says Jeff Nock ,” businesses should clearly define their core values. It will help them make better hiring decisions and determine what actions to take on their next steps.”Once the values and the vision are put down to paper, businesses need to work on expectations and outcomes for milestones such as months or years. This, he says, will assist them to stay on track to reach their goals, especially if things become uncertain along the way. Outcomes can be set for weeks, months, years, or some other time window so long as they are realistic and achievable through business means.“Every business needs clearly defined goals, outcomes, and expectations,” says Jeff Nock. “And from there, each business needs to be able to pick up on performance indicators that let them know they’re on the right track to success.”Key performance indicators (KPIs) are a tricky but necessary addition to any business plan. Businesses only need a KPI or two for each focus area (such as mentions or shares on social media or a certain number of visits to the website within a specific time frame). However, they will serve as impertinent landmarks on the journey to success.“From there,” Jeff Nock says, “it’s all about establishing accountability in each position and holding those people to their responsibilities. Doing this will inevitably lead to better service, better performance, and business growth in the end.”



