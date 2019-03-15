New York Attorney Michael Greenspan Urges Car Accident Victims to Beware of “Runners”

Attorney Michael Greenspan

Greenspan said that various bar associations and law enforcement groups are trying to put a stop to this, but that it will remain an ongoing problem.

The kind of people who would contact you would not be the type you want protecting your rights and your interests” — Attorney Michael Greenspan

WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, March 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Attorney Michael Greenspan offered crucial tips for recent victims of car accidents in a recent video. The interview took place with AskTheLawyers.com™ . Greenspan covered many important topics, including the concept of “runners” and why car accident victims should be extra wary of them. He said that runners will contact a recent victim of a car crash and promise to help them find legal help, a doctor, and transportation to clinics for treatment, all for free.Greenspan said that various bar associations and law enforcement groups are trying to put a stop to this, but that it will remain an ongoing problem. He said that if someone does contact you after a crash offering this kind of help, don’t trust them.“The kind of people who would contact you would not be the type you want protecting your rights and your interests,” he said.He explained that these runners found out about your crash illegally, possibly through a first responder or a hospital employee who sold your information. He said that an actual attorney would never contact you first as that would be against the law.“We as lawyers are not allowed to contact someone who we know has been involved in a car crash,” he said. “We have no established pre-existing relationship.”Greenspan pointed out that the New York Rules of Professional Conduct forbid attorneys from making an unsolicited communication with an injured person with 30 days of the incident:"No unsolicited communication shall be made to an individual injured in the incident or to a family member or legal representative of such an individual, by a lawyer or law firm, or by any associate, agent, employee or other representative of a lawyer or law firm representing actual or potential defendants or entities that may defend and/or indemnify said defendants, before the 30th day after the date of the incident, unless a filing must be made within 30 days of the incident as a legal prerequisite to the particular claim, in which case no unsolicited communication shall be made before the 15th day after the date of the incident." NY ST RPC Rule 4.5Greenspan also went into detail about insurance coverage, explaining that drivers must have the minimum liability of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per collision. He recommended getting the most insurance coverage possible. The bare minimum may be insufficient if you’re in an accident that costs more than the minimums can handle.Michael Greenspan is an attorney with Greenspan & Greenspan, and he has been practicing law since 1992. He focuses 90 percent of his practice on litigation. He has received the County of Rockland Distinguished Service Award, the American Association for Justice Commendation, and the New York State Trial Lawyers Association Certification of Appreciation for Extraordinary Service.To learn more, simply contact him at 888-392-6439.

