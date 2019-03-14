Solutions for sustainable economies spotlighted at UN’s top environmental meeting in Nairobi

Bluewater founder Bengt Rittri

Bluewater, a sustainable water technology and solutions leader, says bold decisions are needed at Nairobi environment conference to turn words into action

We are seeking to transform the traditional way the water beverage industry has functioned by creating water-on-demand technologies and solutions that end the need for single use plastic bottles...” — Bengt Rittri

STOCKHOLM, LONDON, SWEDEN, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 4,700 heads of state, ministers, business leaders and senior UN officials are meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, to help move the global societies towards greater sustainability. Bluewater, a leader in water technology and solutions for homes, businesses and public distribution, says bold decisions are needed to turn words into action on a wide list of sustainability issues.

“The planet needs tough-minded resolutions that push harder for sustainable consumption and drive commitment to protect the marine and other planetary environments from plastic pollution,” said Bluewater founder and CEO Bengt Rittri.

The Swedish environmental entrepreneur echoed the words of UN Environment’s Acting Executive Director, Joyce Msuya, who earlier aid nations must start delivering real change, by appealing for world leaders to move on from ‘past pledging and politicking’ to do things differently to enable the conditions for sustainable change to happen.

The fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-4) is taking place from 11-15 March 2019 in Nairobi, Kenya. Under the overall theme, ‘Innovative Solutions for Environmental Challenges and Sustainable Consumption and Production,’ UNEA-4 will address:

• environmental challenges related to poverty and natural resources management, including sustainable food systems, food security and halting biodiversity loss;

• life-cycle approaches to resource efficiency, energy, chemicals and waste management; and

• innovative sustainable business development at a time of rapid technological change.

“Bluewater has put providing sustainable clean water access for everyone at the core of its business mission. We are seeking to transform the traditional way the water beverage industry has functioned by creating water-on-demand technologies and solutions that end the need for single use plastic bottles and their polluting transportation across huge distances,” said Mr. Rittri.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.