Salesboom.com launches support office in Toronto

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Salesboom.com announced the launch of a support office in Toronto, Ontario. The new move is in support of the recent growth in Salesboom CRM software customers in Toronto, and across Canada.



“Most of our customers are happy with online and phone support, but some businesses require on-site support and training - especially at early stages of implementation,” said Rami Hamodah President & Co-founder of Salesboom.com. “Our employees frequently visit Ontario to provide CRM training and consulting services, this is a logical move.”

Canadian customers now pay in Canadian dollars, leading to huge cost savings, and Salesboom has the best rating on the BDC.ca CRM vendor list.



Salesboom.com expansion is part of a new strategy to increase market share across Canada by launching offices in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa and, Vancouver over the coming quarters.

Recent changes in Canadian data privacy laws like the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) have made it difficult for Canadian companies to use US Cloud-based CRM software vendors because their Customer data must reside in Canada to avoid subsequent liabilities due to American Privacy laws.

"As Canada's first Cloud CRM vendor, we are well positioned to take advantage of this huge uptick in Canadian companies wanting Cloud CRM hosted in Canada," said Troy Muise, CEO & Co-Founder. "They love that we set-up and train our customers in-house and the Toronto office will help better serve our Canadian customers."

About Salesboom.com

Salesboom.com is a 15-year old award-winning Canadian Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software company offering Sales Force Automation, Marketing Automation and, Customer Service & Support solutions in the cloud. Since 2003 Salesboom.com has been offering customizable CRM to all business sizes and industries. For more information visit us at https://www.salesboom.com



