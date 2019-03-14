Old Town Publishing is Pleased to Welcome New Author Esta Crompton

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Town Publishing, located in Pasadena, California, publisher of family-oriented books focused on education, health and entertainment has opened a new division focused on skin health and beauty care.

First to be released in this line will be a booklet written by skin care expert and founder of Estala Skin Care, Esta Crompton. Her material will focus on the use of skin care accessories to enhance an individual’s skin health and help ensure correct application of creams and make-up.

This booklet will cover the many aspects of beauty accessories, from the importance of using only cruelty-free products to the exact ways of best utilizing a make-up mirror.

She will cover each accessory required for the best make-up application and skin care routines.

No matter the make-up or creams a woman uses to enhance her skin, maintain its health and accentuate beauty, the tools used in application make all the difference in results. This is why the editors here at Old Town Publishing are so pleased to have amongst our writers such an expert in this field.

The founder of Estala Skin Care, Esta, was involved in a serious car accident in 1987. For 30 years, she underwent numerous surgeries to repair damage, which understandably left her facial skin scarred and in an overall poor state. She tried different creams and lotions in an attempt to improve her skin’s quality but nothing had the impact she was looking to achieve. She then came upon some very unique products that were compounded in a pharmacy specifically for her skin. As she used these products, her skin finally began to heal properly. The products began to restore a more youthful appearance. She wanted others to be able to experience the benefits these wonderful products offer…. and so the Estala Skin Care line was created.

For more information on Estala Skin Care products, please

visit https://estalaskincare.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.