Douglas Greenberg shares a brief history of the Portland Timbers

Experienced broker and Portland Timbers fan Douglas Greenberg offers a closer look at the professional soccer club's recent history.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An avid skier, scuba diver, hiker, and live sports fan, former Morgan Stanley broker and Portland Timbers supporter Douglas Greenberg takes a look back on his team's decade-long history since the popular Major League Soccer club was established in Oregon's largest and most populous city in 2009."Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2009, the Timbers are a member club of Major League Soccer's Western Conference," reveals Greenberg. Playing their home games at Providence Park in Portland's Goose Hollow neighborhood since 2011, the Timbers are a so-called 'phoenix club,' according to the former Morgan Stanley broker."As a phoenix club, the current incarnation is the fourth soccer franchise based in the city of Portland to carry the Timbers name," adds Greenberg, "which first existed with the original team back in 1975, almost four-and-a-half decades ago."While the original team played in the North American Soccer League, today's Timbers compete exclusively in Major League Soccer as a member club of the league's Western Conference. "The club finished the 2013 season in first place in the conference," recalls Douglas Greenberg , "clinching their first-ever playoff appearance."Two years later, meanwhile, in 2015, the franchise went on to win the Western Conference Finals in the playoffs, representing their first major trophy. "The 2015 finals win saw the Timbers scoop their first big trophy; the Major League Soccer Cup," reveals an enthusiastic Greenberg, a former broker with American multinational investment bank and financial services company Morgan Stanley. "My grown-up sons and I are all big fans of the Timbers," adds the proud father of two.Following the Portland Timbers' 2013 first place finish and their Major League Soccer Cup victory in 2015, the Timbers again finished the Western Conference season in first place in 2017 according to Greenberg, who, at Morgan Stanley, specialized in asset allocation and alternative investments.In addition to following live sports, Douglas Greenberg's other passions include skiing, hiking, boating, snorkeling, scuba diving, and wine tasting. Owner of a curly-coated retriever named Molly, Greenberg also maintains an interest in the investments industry, as well as supporting and volunteering for a number of charities and good causes. Raised in Dallas, Texas, the Timbers fan and season ticket holder is today settled in Lake Oswego, around 10 miles from downtown Portland.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.