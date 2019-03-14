Woody Auction's March 22nd-23rd event in Douglass, Kansas will feature superb examples of American Brilliant Cut Glass

Wonderful pair of mushroom shade table lamps in the El Tova pattern by Clark, 18 inches tall, with a full pattern cut base and electrified, each one having a single bulb. Very rare two-part example featuring an exquisite heart-shaped design with hobstar, cane, nailhead diamond, zipper and fan motif, as well as three large hobstars with lapidary cut centers. Rare, mid-size pedestal crescent vase signed Libbey in the Diana pattern, 10 ¾ inches tall with a scalloped hobstar petticoat foot and excellent blank. Large, 20 ½ inch tall vase in the Alhambra pattern by Meriden with a large hobstar base, one of the finest Woody Auction has sold. Cranberry cut to clear vase in the Iris pattern by Clark, 18 inches tall, boasting fantastic color and a large hobstar base.

The auction will feature sparkling cut glass lamps, gorgeous punch bowls, hard-to-find patterns, rare Amberina candelabras, fantastic cut to clear and more.

This important auction will feature several exceptional private collections. And, ss with every Woody Auction event, all lots in this sale are being offered without reserves.” — Jason Woody

DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A stellar, two-day American Brilliant Cut Glass auction featuring more than ten sparkling cut glass lamps, ten gorgeous punch bowls, numerous unique and hard-to-find patterns, rare Amberina candelabras, fantastic cut to clear and more will be held March 22nd and 23rd by Woody Auction, online and in the Douglass auction hall at 130 East Third Street, starting at 9:30 am Central.“Featured collections in this consignment sale include the late Barbara Pierce collection of Oregon, the lifetime collection of Walter and Marian Remke of Ohio, several pieces from the late Al Edmond collection of Iowa, and a couple of other exceptional private collections,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. As with every Woody Auction event, all lots in this sale are being offered without reserves.Anticipated top earners will be plentiful and will include an exceptional pair of Amberina three-arm candelabra in the Crosscut Diamond motif, having center pattern cut medallions with gilt metal fittings and perfect candle cups (six) and bobeche; and a 10 inch by 12 inch Flower Center in the Triple Mitre Trellis pattern by Egginton, boasting a hobstar base, step cut neck, deep hobs and an extra clear blank.Punch bowls will include a very rare two-part example featuring an exquisite heart-shaped design with hobstar, cane, nailhead diamond, zipper and fan motif, as well as three large hobstars with lapidary cut centers, possibly the finest punch bowl Woody Auction has sold in over 15 years; and an outstanding single piece bowl, signed Sinclair, having three alternating bands of hobstar chain and a punte motif.Other lots to watch will feature a wonderful pair of mushroom shade table lamps in the El Tova pattern by Clark, 18 inches tall, with a full pattern cut base and electrified, each one having a single bulb; and a green cut to clear cider pitcher, 6 ¾ inches in height, with hobstar, bullseye, star and fan motif, a double notched handle and hobstar base. All of the items in this press release are American Brilliant Cut Glass.The balance of the sale will be dominated by lovely, highly collectible vases, such as the rare, mid-size pedestal crescent vase signed Libbey in the Diana pattern, 10 ¾ inches tall with a scalloped hobstar petticoat foot and excellent blank; and the quality pedestal vase with across handles in the Jacqueminot pattern by Pairpoint, as featured in the Pairpoint catalog, with double notched handles and hobstar foot.Other noteworthy pedestal vases will include a 20-inch-tall example with massive, quality blank cut in hobstar, cane, nailhead diamond, punty, strawberry diamond and fan motif, with a large, scalloped hobstar foot and a 5/8-inch-thick blank; and an 18 ¼ inch pedestal vase with a pattern that resembles Arcadian by Sinclair, with hobstar foot, an engraved rose décor flared rim and exceptional quality.Paddles will wag for a magnificent 14 ¾ inch tall pedestal vase in the Genoa No. 2 pattern by Egginton, with a square base and exceptional quality; the large, 20 ½ inch tall vase in the Alhambra pattern by Meriden with a large hobstar base, one of the finest Woody Auction has sold; and an outstanding cylindrical, deep cranberry cut to clear vase in the Complete Russian pattern with star cut buttons.Also offered will be a 24 ¼ inch tall trumpet vase in the Sultana pattern by Blackmer, having a huge hobstar scalloped foot and brilliant blank; and a cranberry cut to clear vase in the Iris pattern by Clark, 18 inches tall, boasting fantastic color and a large hobstar base. Many other fine vases will also be sold.People can register and bid online at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc . Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. There is no buyer’s premium for bidders who attend in person and pay by cash or check. Online bidders will be charged a 15% buyer’s premium when paying by cash or check and a 5% convenience fee will be applied to all credit card charges.A preview will be held Friday, March 22nd, from noon to 5 pm. The sale is subject to an 8.75% sales tax. For more info or terms and conditions visit the Woody Auction website: www.WoodyAuction.com Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon Wednesday, March 20th. For convenience, absentee bids may be submitted by fax at 316-746-2145, or e-mail at info@woodyauction.com. There is no phone bidding.For lodging, there are three hotels in the area: The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, KS (316-260-3006); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, KS (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, KS (316-425-7900). All are within a 15-20-minute drive from the Woody Auction facility. Woody Auction will conduct regular auction events in the Douglass location and occasionally at other venues in the area.Good news for winning bidders: Woody Auction has reduced its shipping costs. The firm has secured better prices with UPS and, as it has always done, is passing those additional savings along to its customers. Also, it has sourced less expensive packaging supplies, further reducing costs. “We plan to re-figure shipping costs each quarter, to see if we can save people even more money,” Mr. Woody said.Woody Auction’s 5,000-square-foot showroom is located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass – south and east of Wichita, not far from I-35 and Hwy. 54/Kellogg Rd. Moving forward, most auctions will be held in the Douglass gallery, starting at 9:30 am Central time, unless otherwise noted. The firm has a full slate of auctions lined up for the spring through the fall of 2019. These will include the following:• April 6, 2019 – Royal Bayreuth & R.S. Prussia Auction• May 4, 2019 – Cut Glass Auction• May 18, 2019 – Online-Only Auction• July 20, 2019 – RS Prussia Convention Auction, Grand Rapids, Mich.• August 3, 2019 – Antiques Auction• Sept. 21, 2019 – American & Brilliant Period Cut Glass AuctionWoody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call them at (316) 747-2694; or, you can e-mail them, at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the March 22nd and 23rd auction, visit www.woodyauction.com # # # #



