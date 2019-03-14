Global Automotive Gearbox Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Automotive Gearbox Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Gearbox Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Gearbox Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The gearbox is the second element of the power train in an automobile. It is used to change the speed and torque of vehicle according to variety of road and load condition.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive gearbox, in terms of value. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the most promising market for automotive gearbox in the next five years due to strong growth in the passenger car sales year on year. Demand in the developing countries such as India and China is driving the growth of the market in the region.

The global Automotive Gearbox market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Gearbox volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Gearbox market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aisin Seiki

Magna (Getrag)

Schaeffler

Borgwarner

Eaton

Allison Transmission

Continental

Jatco

Magneti Marelli

GKN

Bonfiglioli

Hyundai Dymos

Oerlikon Graziano

Punch Powertrain

Tremec

Avtec

Aichi Machine Industry

Fuji Machinery

Hewland

Segment by Type

By Number of Gears

3–5

6–8

Above 8

By Transmission Type

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Manual Transmission

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Trucks

Buses

Segment by Regions

North America

China

India

Japan

Europe

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Gearbox Manufacturers

Automotive Gearbox Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Gearbox Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Automotive Gearbox Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Gearbox

1.2 Automotive Gearbox Segment By Number of Gears

1.2.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Production Growth Rate Comparison By Number of Gears (2014-2025)

1.2.2 3–5

1.2.3 6–8

1.2.4 Above 8

1.3 Automotive Gearbox Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Gearbox Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 LCVs

1.3.4 Trucks

1.3.5 Buses

1.4 Global Automotive Gearbox Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive Gearbox Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive Gearbox Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Gearbox Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Gearbox Business

7.1 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.1.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aisin Seiki

7.2.1 Aisin Seiki Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Magna (Getrag)

7.3.1 Magna (Getrag) Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Magna (Getrag) Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Schaeffler

7.4.1 Schaeffler Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Schaeffler Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Borgwarner

7.5.1 Borgwarner Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Borgwarner Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Eaton

7.6.1 Eaton Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Eaton Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Allison Transmission

7.7.1 Allison Transmission Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Allison Transmission Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Continental

7.8.1 Continental Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Continental Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Jatco

7.9.1 Jatco Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Jatco Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Magneti Marelli

7.10.1 Magneti Marelli Automotive Gearbox Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Gearbox Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Gearbox Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….





