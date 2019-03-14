Canned Salmon Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Canned Salmon Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

March 14, 2019

Executive Summary

Salmon is the common name for fishes belonging to the family of Salmonidae. It is available from both wild and farmed sources. It is estimated that nearly 60% of the world's salmon production is farmed. Salmon farming started in the beginning of 1960s. Atlantic salmon is the most common type of salmon that is farmed. Major part of Atlantic salmon available around the globe are farmed commercially. The salmon farming production cycle lasts about three years. In the first year, production takes place in controlled freshwater environments. In the second year, the farmed salmon is transported to seawater cages. Once the farmed salmon reaches a size suitable for profitable harvesting, it is transported to processing plants to be prepared for sale.' The rising demand for salmon across the globe owing to its health benefits is one of the important factors anticipated to encourage the growth of the global canned salmon market in the next few years. In addition, the rising prominence of aquaculture in several regions worldwide is another factor accelerating the growth of the overall market. The tremendously rising demand for seafood and different fish products is anticipated to contribute extensively towards the overall growth of the market.

On the other hand, the global canned salmon market is expected to witness several challenges throughout the forecast period. The attack on salmon by sea lice, algae blooms, and other diseases is expected to hamper the growth of the global canned salmon market in the near future. In addition, the damage to the aquatic ecosystem and the rising cases of water contamination are some of the other factors are predicted to restrict the growth of the global market in the coming years.

The global Canned Salmon market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Canned Salmon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Canned Salmon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bumble Bee Foods

Marine Harvest

Thai Union Frozen Products Company

Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading

Dong Won Fisheries

Empresas AquaChile

Labeyrie Fine Foods

Mogster Group

Princes Group

Tassal Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Farmed Canned Salmon

Wild Canned Salmon

Segment by Application

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Canned Salmon Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Canned Salmon

1.2 Canned Salmon Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Canned Salmon Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Farmed Canned Salmon

1.2.3 Wild Canned Salmon

1.3 Canned Salmon Segment by Application

1.3.1 Canned Salmon Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Convenience Stores

1.3.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.4 Independent Retailers

1.4 Global Canned Salmon Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Canned Salmon Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Canned Salmon Market Size

1.5.1 Global Canned Salmon Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Canned Salmon Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Canned Salmon Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Canned Salmon Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Canned Salmon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Canned Salmon Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Canned Salmon Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Canned Salmon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Canned Salmon Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Canned Salmon Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Canned Salmon Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Canned Salmon Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Canned Salmon Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Canned Salmon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Canned Salmon Production

3.4.1 North America Canned Salmon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Canned Salmon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Canned Salmon Production

3.5.1 Europe Canned Salmon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Canned Salmon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Canned Salmon Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Canned Salmon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Canned Salmon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Canned Salmon Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Canned Salmon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Canned Salmon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Canned Salmon Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Canned Salmon Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Canned Salmon Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Canned Salmon Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Canned Salmon Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Canned Salmon Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Canned Salmon Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Canned Salmon Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Canned Salmon Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Canned Salmon Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Canned Salmon Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Canned Salmon Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Canned Salmon Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Canned Salmon Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

