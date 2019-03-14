Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Industry

Shortwave infrared (SWIR) light is typically defined as light in the 0.9 – 1.7μm wavelength range, but can also be classified from 0.7 – 2.5μm. Since silicon sensors have an upper limit of approximately 1.0μm, SWIR imaging requires unique optical and electronic components capable of performing in the specific SWIR range. Shortwave infrared (SWIR) defines a specific wavelength range over which optical and electronic components are designed and coated. SWIR imaging offers a number of advantages compared to visible when used for inspection, sorting, surveillance, quality control, and host of other applications.

North America held the largest size of the SWIR market in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Military and defense, industrial, and commercial are the major verticals that account for a significant share of the SWIR market in North America. Besides, this region is witnessing increasing demand for these cameras, especially cooled SWIR cameras, from the scientific research vertical.

The global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market is valued at 700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sensors Unlimited

Flir Systems

Xenics

New Imaging Technologies

Allied Vision Technologies

Raptor Photonics

Sofradir Group

Princeton Instruments

Photon Etc

Hamamatsu Photonics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Scanning Type

Area Scan

Line Scan

By Technology

Cooled

Uncooled

Segment by Application

Scientific Research

Commercial

Industrial

Medical

Military & Defense

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)

1.2 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Segment By Scanning Type

1.2.1 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production Growth Rate Comparison By Scanning Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Area Scan

1.2.3 Line Scan

1.3 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Scientific Research

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Military & Defense

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Business

7.1 Sensors Unlimited

7.1.1 Sensors Unlimited Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sensors Unlimited Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Flir Systems

7.2.1 Flir Systems Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Flir Systems Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Xenics

7.3.1 Xenics Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Xenics Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 New Imaging Technologies

7.5 Allied Vision Technologies

7.6 Raptor Photonics

7.7 Sofradir Group

7.8 Princeton Instruments

7.9 Photon Etc

7.10 Hamamatsu Photonics

