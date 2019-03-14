WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Amines Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2026”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Amines Industry 2019

Description:-

The global Amines Market size is anticipated to reach over USD 33.3 billion by 2026. In 2017, the personal care segment dominated the global amines industry, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific was the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The use of amines in wide applications such as personal care, crop protection chemicals, paints and coatings, surfactants, and beauty products majorly drives the growth of the market. Growing awareness regarding personal care and increasing disposable income, especially in developing regions, is boosting the overall amines industry growth. Increasing demand of amines from pharmaceutical, and construction sectors among others augment the growth of amines industry. Technological advancements and increasing applications in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and water treatment sectors would provide growth opportunities to the amines industry during the forecast period. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and technological advancements would accelerate the growth of this market in the coming years.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695866-amines-market-share-size-trends-industry-analysis-report

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

The personal care segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to wide applications in the industry. Amines are used in various personal care products, such as soaps, shaving creams, hand lotions, body washes, shampoos, laundry detergents, cosmetics, cosmetic creams, fragrances, and hair dyes, among others. Increasing disposable income and rising awareness regarding personal hygiene boosts the growth of this segment. Growing demand from emerging economies, and growth of e-commerce platforms are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Asia-pacific is expected to lead the global amines industry during the forecast period. A significant rise in the population has been registered over the past few years, boosting the growth of the amines industry. Increasing awareness regarding personal care and hygiene, and rising disposable incomes in developing countries of this region augments the market growth in the region. Increasing application of amines in healthcare and pharmaceutical also supports amines market growth in this region. Use of amines in agriculture, construction, and water treatment further increases the demand of amines in Asia-Pacific. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

The well-known companies profiled in the amines market report include Clariant International Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Solvay S.A., DowDuPont, BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Arkema S.A., Huntsman Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, and Akzo Nobel N.V. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

The global amines market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Amines Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Ethyleneamines

Fatty Amines

Ethanolamines

Specialty Amines

Alkylamines

Others

Amines Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Personal Care

Oil and Petroleum

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural Chemicals

Cleaning Products

Water Treatment

Others

……..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695866-amines-market-share-size-trends-industry-analysis-report

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Amines Market Insights

3.1. Amines – Industry snapshot

3.2. Amines - Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Amines Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Amines – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Amines Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Amines Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Amines Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Amines Market PEST Analysis

3.6. Amines Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Amines Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Ethyleneamines

4.3. Fatty Amines

4.4. Ethanolamines

4.5. Specialty Amines

4.6. Alkylamines

4.7. Others

5. Amines Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Personal Care

5.3. Oil and Petroleum

5.4. Pharmaceutical

5.5. Agricultural Chemicals

5.6. Cleaning Products

5.7. Water Treatment

5.8. Others

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695866

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.