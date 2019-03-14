E-commerce Payment Market 2019 Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global E-commerce Payment Market

E-commerce Payment is a transaction of buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI) and automated data collection systems. It has become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet-based shopping and banking. Payment method security technology, payment customer experience are fast updating all the time. These are also the key features market players engaging to lead the run from all over the whole.

However, this trend is not expected to continue in 2016, as a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global E-commerce turnover of $2,671bn. Even though this growth rate is still significant, its decrease can be seen as a first sign of the global E-commerce market becoming more mature.

In comparison with last year, China’s ecommerce market grew significantly faster than the one of the US. Compared to 2016, Chinese ecommerce sales grew by 27.2%, while in the US it grew by 8.99 %.For 2017 as well, the Chinese E-commerce market is expected to increase much faster than the American one (24% vs. 9%). As a result, it will continue to increase its lead even further.

This report focuses on the global E-commerce Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-commerce Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alipay

Tenpay

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

China UnionPay

American Express

JCB

Discover

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cash on delivery

Direct debits

E-invoices

Digital wallets

PostPay

PrePay

Pre-paid cards

Debit cards

Credit cards

Charge cards

Market segment by Application, split into

Application I

Application II

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-commerce Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cash on delivery

1.4.3 Direct debits

1.4.4 E-invoices

1.4.5 Digital wallets

1.4.6 PostPay

1.4.7 PrePay

1.4.8 Pre-paid cards

1.4.9 Debit cards

1.4.10 Credit cards

1.4.11 Charge cards

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-commerce Payment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Application I

1.5.3 Application II

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Alipay

12.1.1 Alipay Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-commerce Payment Introduction

12.1.4 Alipay Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Alipay Recent Development

12.2 Tenpay

12.2.1 Tenpay Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-commerce Payment Introduction

12.2.4 Tenpay Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Tenpay Recent Development

12.3 PayPal

12.3.1 PayPal Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-commerce Payment Introduction

12.3.4 PayPal Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 PayPal Recent Development

12.4 Visa

12.4.1 Visa Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-commerce Payment Introduction

12.4.4 Visa Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Visa Recent Development

12.5 MasterCard

12.5.1 MasterCard Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-commerce Payment Introduction

12.5.4 MasterCard Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 MasterCard Recent Development

12.6 China UnionPay

12.6.1 China UnionPay Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 E-commerce Payment Introduction

12.6.4 China UnionPay Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 China UnionPay Recent Development

12.7 American Express

12.7.1 American Express Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 E-commerce Payment Introduction

12.7.4 American Express Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 American Express Recent Development

……..CONTINUED



