Same Day Delivery Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Same Day Delivery Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Same Day Delivery Market

Same Day Delivery is an online service which allows online ordering and delivery of groceries directly to your home.

In 2018, the global Same Day Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Same Day Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Same Day Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803534-global-same-day-delivery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

FedEx

UPS

Deutsche Post World Net

Nippon Express

Ryder System

Expeditors International

Panalpina

SF

EMS

ZJS Express

YTO

ZTO

BestExpress

Royal Mail

LuckaBox Logistics

DHL

United States Postal Service

Amazon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Intra-city Express

City-city Express

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

Personal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Same Day Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Same Day Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Same Day Delivery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3803534-global-same-day-delivery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Same Day Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Intra-city Express

1.4.3 City-city Express

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Same Day Delivery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Business

1.5.3 Personal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Same Day Delivery Market Size

2.2 Same Day Delivery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Same Day Delivery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Same Day Delivery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………………

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

List of Tables and Figures

Table Same Day Delivery Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Same Day Delivery Covered

Table Global Same Day Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Same Day Delivery Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025

Figure Intra-city Express Figures

Table Key Players of Intra-city Express

Figure City-city Express Figures

Table Key Players of City-city Express

Table Global Same Day Delivery Market Size Growth by Application 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Business Case Studies

Figure Personal Case Studies

Figure Same Day Delivery Report Years Considered





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.