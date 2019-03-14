Same Day Delivery Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Same Day Delivery Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Same Day Delivery Market
Same Day Delivery is an online service which allows online ordering and delivery of groceries directly to your home.
In 2018, the global Same Day Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Same Day Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Same Day Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803534-global-same-day-delivery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
FedEx
UPS
Deutsche Post World Net
Nippon Express
Ryder System
Expeditors International
Panalpina
SF
EMS
ZJS Express
YTO
ZTO
BestExpress
Royal Mail
LuckaBox Logistics
DHL
United States Postal Service
Amazon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Intra-city Express
City-city Express
Market segment by Application, split into
Business
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Same Day Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Same Day Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Same Day Delivery are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3803534-global-same-day-delivery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Same Day Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Intra-city Express
1.4.3 City-city Express
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Same Day Delivery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Business
1.5.3 Personal
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Same Day Delivery Market Size
2.2 Same Day Delivery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Same Day Delivery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Same Day Delivery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………………
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
Table Same Day Delivery Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Same Day Delivery Covered
Table Global Same Day Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Same Day Delivery Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025
Figure Intra-city Express Figures
Table Key Players of Intra-city Express
Figure City-city Express Figures
Table Key Players of City-city Express
Table Global Same Day Delivery Market Size Growth by Application 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Business Case Studies
Figure Personal Case Studies
Figure Same Day Delivery Report Years Considered
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.