Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
Introduction
Global Network Processing Unit (NPU) Market
Network processing unit is a kind of programmable software device used as a network architecture component inside a network application domain. A network processor in a network is analogous to central processing unit in a computer or similar device. The replacement of analogous signals to packet data form in telecommunication has led to integrated circuits of network processors that handle data packets.
The global Network Processing Unit (NPU) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Network Processing Unit (NPU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Network Processing Unit (NPU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
MA Lighting
Sandvine
Avolites
Applied Micro Circuits
Alcatel-Lucent
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Marvell Technology
Ezchip Semiconductor
Qualcomm
Texas Instruments
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Wired Network Processing Unit
Wireless Network Processing Unit
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Communications & IT
Military and Government
Other
