Life Insurance Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Life Insurance Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Life Insurance Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Life insurance is a contract between an insurance policy holder and an insurer or assurer, where the insurer promises to pay a designated beneficiary a sum of money (the benefit) in exchange for a premium, upon the death of an insured person (often the policy holder). Depending on the contract, other events such as terminal illness or critical illness can also trigger payment. The policy holder typically pays a premium, either regularly or as one lump sum. Other expenses, such as funeral expenses, can also be included in the benefits.

Term assurance provides life insurance coverage for a specified term. The policy does not accumulate cash value. Term insurance is significantly less expensive than an equivalent permanent policy but will become higher with age. Policy holders can save to provide for increased term premiums or decrease insurance needs (by paying off debts or saving to provide for survivor needs). Permanent life insurance is life insurance that covers the remaining lifetime of the insured. A permanent insurance policy accumulates a cash value up to its date of maturation. The owner can access the money in the cash value by withdrawing money, borrowing the cash value, or surrendering the policy and receiving the surrender value.

In 2018, the global Life Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ACE Insurance

Achmea

AEGON

AIA Group

AlfaStrakhovanie

Allianz

Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik

Assicurazioni Generali

Assurant

Aviva

AXA

Banamex

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bradesco

BNP Paribas Cardif

China Life Insurance Company

China Pacific Insurance

CNP Assurances

Credit Agricole

DZ Bank

Garanti Emeklilik ve Hayat

Great Eastern Holdings

Grupo Nacional Provincial

Hanwha Life Insurance Company

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3703586-global-life-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Term Insurance

Permanent Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Children

Adults

Senior Citizens

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3703586-global-life-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Life Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Term Insurance

1.4.3 Permanent Insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Life Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Children

1.5.3 Adults

1.5.4 Senior Citizens

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Life Insurance Market Size

2.2 Life Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Life Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Life Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ACE Insurance

12.1.1 ACE Insurance Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Life Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 ACE Insurance Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ACE Insurance Recent Development

12.2 Achmea

12.2.1 Achmea Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Life Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 Achmea Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Achmea Recent Development

12.3 AEGON

12.3.1 AEGON Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Life Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 AEGON Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 AEGON Recent Development

12.4 AIA Group

12.4.1 AIA Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Life Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 AIA Group Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AIA Group Recent Development

12.5 AlfaStrakhovanie

12.5.1 AlfaStrakhovanie Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Life Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 AlfaStrakhovanie Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 AlfaStrakhovanie Recent Development

12.6 Allianz

12.6.1 Allianz Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Life Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Allianz Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.7 Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik

12.7.1 Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Life Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik Recent Development

12.8 Assicurazioni Generali

12.8.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Life Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development

12.9 Assurant

12.9.1 Assurant Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Life Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Assurant Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Assurant Recent Development

12.10 Aviva

12.10.1 Aviva Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Life Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Aviva Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Aviva Recent Development

12.11 AXA

12.12 Banamex

12.13 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

12.14 Banco Bradesco

12.15 BNP Paribas Cardif

12.16 China Life Insurance Company

12.17 China Pacific Insurance

12.18 CNP Assurances

12.19 Credit Agricole

12.20 DZ Bank

12.21 Garanti Emeklilik ve Hayat

12.22 Great Eastern Holdings

12.23 Grupo Nacional Provincial

12.24 Hanwha Life Insurance Company

12.25 HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company

12.26 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3703586

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.