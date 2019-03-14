Life Insurance Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Life insurance is a contract between an insurance policy holder and an insurer or assurer, where the insurer promises to pay a designated beneficiary a sum of money (the benefit) in exchange for a premium, upon the death of an insured person (often the policy holder). Depending on the contract, other events such as terminal illness or critical illness can also trigger payment. The policy holder typically pays a premium, either regularly or as one lump sum. Other expenses, such as funeral expenses, can also be included in the benefits.
Term assurance provides life insurance coverage for a specified term. The policy does not accumulate cash value. Term insurance is significantly less expensive than an equivalent permanent policy but will become higher with age. Policy holders can save to provide for increased term premiums or decrease insurance needs (by paying off debts or saving to provide for survivor needs). Permanent life insurance is life insurance that covers the remaining lifetime of the insured. A permanent insurance policy accumulates a cash value up to its date of maturation. The owner can access the money in the cash value by withdrawing money, borrowing the cash value, or surrendering the policy and receiving the surrender value.
In 2018, the global Life Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ACE Insurance
Achmea
AEGON
AIA Group
AlfaStrakhovanie
Allianz
Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik
Assicurazioni Generali
Assurant
Aviva
AXA
Banamex
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bradesco
BNP Paribas Cardif
China Life Insurance Company
China Pacific Insurance
CNP Assurances
Credit Agricole
DZ Bank
Garanti Emeklilik ve Hayat
Great Eastern Holdings
Grupo Nacional Provincial
Hanwha Life Insurance Company
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Term Insurance
Permanent Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Children
Adults
Senior Citizens
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Life Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Term Insurance
1.4.3 Permanent Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Life Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Children
1.5.3 Adults
1.5.4 Senior Citizens
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Life Insurance Market Size
2.2 Life Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Life Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Life Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ACE Insurance
12.1.1 ACE Insurance Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Life Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 ACE Insurance Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ACE Insurance Recent Development
12.2 Achmea
12.2.1 Achmea Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Life Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 Achmea Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Achmea Recent Development
12.3 AEGON
12.3.1 AEGON Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Life Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 AEGON Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 AEGON Recent Development
12.4 AIA Group
12.4.1 AIA Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Life Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 AIA Group Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AIA Group Recent Development
12.5 AlfaStrakhovanie
12.5.1 AlfaStrakhovanie Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Life Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 AlfaStrakhovanie Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 AlfaStrakhovanie Recent Development
12.6 Allianz
12.6.1 Allianz Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Life Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 Allianz Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.7 Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik
12.7.1 Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Life Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik Recent Development
12.8 Assicurazioni Generali
12.8.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Life Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development
12.9 Assurant
12.9.1 Assurant Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Life Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 Assurant Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Assurant Recent Development
12.10 Aviva
12.10.1 Aviva Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Life Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 Aviva Revenue in Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Aviva Recent Development
12.11 AXA
12.12 Banamex
12.13 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
12.14 Banco Bradesco
12.15 BNP Paribas Cardif
12.16 China Life Insurance Company
12.17 China Pacific Insurance
12.18 CNP Assurances
12.19 Credit Agricole
12.20 DZ Bank
12.21 Garanti Emeklilik ve Hayat
12.22 Great Eastern Holdings
12.23 Grupo Nacional Provincial
12.24 Hanwha Life Insurance Company
12.25 HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company
12.26 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
