Global 3D Printing Healthcare | Market 2019 – Care, Technology& Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global 3D Printing Healthcare market status and forecast, categorizes the global 3D Printing Healthcare market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3D Systems Corporations

EnvisionTEC

Stratasys Ltd.

Materialise NV

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Bio3D Technologies

Arcam AB

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.

Cyfuse Medical K.K.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Renishaw plc.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Droplet Deposition (DD)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Photopolymerization

Laser Beam melting

Laminated Object Manufacturing

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Medical and Surgical Centers

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Academic Institutions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global 3D Printing Healthcare capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key 3D Printing Healthcare manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 3D Printing Healthcare Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing Healthcare

1.2 3D Printing Healthcare Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Droplet Deposition (DD)

1.2.3 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

1.2.5 Photopolymerization

1.2.6 Laser Beam melting

Laminated Object Manufacturing

1.3 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Segment by Application

1.3.1 3D Printing Healthcare Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Medical and Surgical Centers

1.3.3 Pharma and Biotech Companies

1.3.4 Academic Institutions

1.4 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of 3D Printing Healthcare (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…..

7 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 3D Systems Corporations

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 3D Printing Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 3D Systems Corporations 3D Printing Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 EnvisionTEC

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 3D Printing Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 EnvisionTEC 3D Printing Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Stratasys Ltd.

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 3D Printing Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Stratasys Ltd. 3D Printing Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Materialise NV

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 3D Printing Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Materialise NV 3D Printing Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Organovo Holdings, Inc.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 3D Printing Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Organovo Holdings, Inc. 3D Printing Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview



Continued......

