Charity Tournaments Announces Its Inaugural Healthy Heart Charity Golf Tournament

Charity Tournaments

help build a heart-healthy community and join community leaders throughout Palm Beach County for the annual Healthy Heart Charity Golf Tournament

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, April 24, 2019, the communities of Palm Beach County will come together at the prestigious PGA National to help build a heart-healthy community and join community leaders throughout Palm Beach County for the first annual Healthy Heart Charity Golf Tournament . The goal is to continue making an impact in our community and throughout the nation to raise critical funds for the life-saving mission of the American Heart Association. Charity Tournaments has been experiencing rapid growth over the past few years and has gained a notable significant following. Their talented team of experts proves decades of knowledge for powering profitable charitable events with sporting tournaments which helps to make all fundraising events a memorable one for all participants.“I believe it is our responsibility to give back to the communities in which we work and live.” said Dr. Daniel Glauber, founder of Charitable Tournaments. “It is our collective consciousness, vision, and an aspirational goal and action that will make a tremendous, life changing difference!”Save the date, register and stay up-to-date on additional details as we continue growing, impacting and inspiring companies, teams and individuals to start a health revolution by visiting CharityTournaments.org/Charity-Events/Healthy-Heart.ABOUT THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATIONThe American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke — the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit www.heart.org or any of our offices around the country.ABOUT CHARITY TOURNAMENTSCharity Tournaments provides event management services for the overall greater good. Their event planning and management services help support and benefit charities by fundraising through sporting events. Each year they setup various tournaments benefiting a local or national charity to help raise funds and awareness while keeping their participants engaged throughout the process.THE VENUE: PGA NATIONAL RESORT & SPAPGA National Resort & Spa has long been a place of legendary moments. Here at this Palm Beach destination, luxury is always the standard, golf is never considered just a game and together the two create an enviable lifestyle in a setting that embraces the best Florida has to offer. Anchored by five championship golf courses, and renowned throughout the world as Home to the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic and the legendary Bear Trap, PGA National also boasts a world-class destination spa, a private state-of-the- art sports & racquet club and an exclusive private membership club at the heart of this luxurious resort lifestyle community.FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION VISITor send an email to dglauber@charitytournaments.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.