PhlebotomyU Helps Students Choose the Right Phlebotomy Program in San Diego

Phlebotomy training program evaluates San Diego CPT-1 courses to help students decide on the best phlebotomy class for their needs.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phlebotomy training in San Diego is offered by various education providers with different tiers of focus on the phlebotomy-specific CPT-1 training program. These educators range from specialized Phlebotomy course providers to 2-year healthcare vocational schools. The specialized PhlebotomyU training program offers a balanced, 5-week program and enables students to begin externships quickly and enter the workforce. Vocational and degree-based programs typically take 3 months to complete the in-class portion of the course. These courses often require students to take rudimentary theoretical and lab-based material such as lab use, CPR, anatomy and physiology, lengthening the program and increasing costs to students.PhlebotomyU offers superior, hands-on classroom training specifically designed to help students get their CTP-1 certification and obtain employment. The 5-week program boasts an advanced curriculum that far exceeds the state of California’s requirements. This means you can enter the workforce with full confidence that your phlebotomy education has prepared you for what’s to come. Is your intended Phlebotomy-site requiring certain guidelines or protocols to be included in your training? PhlebotomyU customizes your training to these requirements. An effective learning environment can commonly have a huge impact on a student’s experience—PhlebotomyU maintains a state-of-the-art facility, with all the newest technology relevant to phlebotomy training. This includes video recorded blood draws, which are often required by potential phlebotomy employers. Frequent testing and evaluation of students insures that knowledge is retained. Hands-on instruction can be hard to find in many phlebotomy schools.Perhaps you are looking into getting into the Phlebotomy workforce sooner rather than later. PhlebotomyU offers a 5-week path to taking and passing the NCCT certification examination. Many other phlebotomy training programs are either much longer, or more expensive. At $2900 for a 5-week full-time course, PhlebotomyU provides this financial and timely balance. Pair that with the credibility of an acclaimed program which employers love to see, and you are on your way to becoming a full-time phlebotomist at a respectable establishment.The program comes in three different variations, either 5-week daytime or evening phlebotomy class or a 9-week weekend-only class. The course hours are laid out below:• 20 hours of basic didactic phlebotomy training• 20 hours of advanced didactic phlebotomy training• 40-60 hours of hands on classroom phlebotomy training• 40-120 externship hours with partnering clinic or hospitalPhlebotomyU makes it a point of emphasis to provide every student with a quality learning experience—instructors are interactive, and students are strongly encouraged to participate. By running a rigorous student vetting and evaluation process, PhlebotomyU brings credibility and esteem to your resume once you obtain your license(s). Obtaining a certification in phlebotomy (CPT-1) is a great way to get in the San Diego healthcare industry. Visit the Phlebotomy website for a detailed evaluation of the best San Diego Phlebotomy training programs PhlebotomyU’s mission is to enhance students' careers, meet the needs of healthcare providers, and improve patient care by providing high quality, cost effective phlebotomy education through industry leading curriculum, current technology, and extensive hands-on experience. As one of the most established Phlebotomy schools in San Diego, we are approved to operate by the California Department of Public Health Laboratory Field Services (CDPH/LFS) and California’s Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE). We offer accelerated CPT1 classes throughout the year, with programs starting at the beginning of each month as well as weekend and evening classes. In addition to our training courses, we work with healthcare providers around San Diego for externship programs and job placements after graduation.We are committed to providing students with the opportunity to start or advance a career in healthcare while also assisting employers to find high quality entry-level phlebotomists. Our goal is to drive the healthcare community forward through continual refinement of our course curriculum and improvement of the caliber of Phlebotomy students.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.